Champion Newspapers’ 2022 Awards hold tomorrow

.As John Bosco emerges winner of ‘Most Outstanding Oil & Gas Personality of the Year’

High Chief Engr. Johnbosco Obinna Onunkwo has emerged the winner of the Champion Newspapers’ 2022 Most Outstanding Oil and Gas Personality of The Year Award that will hold on Friday, May 12, 2023 at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The recognition of High Chief Obinna Onunkwo for the award, according to the Group Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, (Dr.) Mrs. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, is in line with the High Chief’s contribution to the Oil and Gas sector of the economy since he bagged the Bachelor of Engineering in Electrical/Electronics and Computer Engineering in Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka with Second Class Honors (Upper Division) Result in 1998.

According to Dr. Iheakanwa, this is not only remarkable but worthy of emulation.

She further said Champion Newspapers was particularly impressed by his unblemished record of service in the highly-challenging profession first as Head of Operations of Milyke Investment Limited (a leading Oil & Gas Engineering Company with vast experience in Production and Exploration activities) and later at the Nigerian Agip Oil Company where he started as Assistant Rotating Equipment/Global Maintenance Engineer in Production Operations Department.

Iheakanwa also said Champion noted with satisfaction the High Chief’s extraordinary contributions to the development of human capital and philanthropy both as a Rotarian based in Port Harcourt and his community, Achalla Village, Umuchu in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State and by extension to the larger Nigerian society.

High Chief Onunkwo will join the league of other awardees like Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State (Governor of the Year); Ademola Adeleke of Osun State (Governor of the Year, Good Governance); NDLEA Chairman, Retired Brigadier-General Buba Marwa (Man of the Year); United Bank for Africa (UBA) as Bank of The Year and Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, the MD/CEO, Fidelity Bank Plc (Banker of the Year), among several others.

The occasion, which will start at 6pm, will be chaired by the Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe.