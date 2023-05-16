Champion newspapers 2022 award: NIMASA DG Honoured with Public Servant Of The Year Award

The Director General of, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Dr. Bashir Jamoh, has been named the Public Servant Of the year 2022.

The latest award is coming from the Champion Newspapers Limited.

Jamoh, alongside some prominent Nigerians, which include Governors Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, Sanwo Olu of Lagos, and Audu Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State also received different categories of award.

Presenting the award on behalf of the organization in Lagos at the weekend, the Managing Director, Fidelity Bank Plc, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe said the award was in recognition of Jamoh’s achievements in NIMASA. The Champion Newspapers said Jamoh’s recognition was borne out of the fact that the agency under his leadership has made fresh inputs due to his leadership skills.

“We note with delight, that you are first among the leading Directors -General/CEO’s of government agencies in Nigeria that have distinguished themselves not only as very resourceful business managers, and technocrats but also shown a high degree of integrity and transparency in both private and public affairs.

Your ingenious, creative, pragmatic and resilient approach to leadership has brought a lot of transformation to the NIMASA which includes deployment of an integrated national security and waterways protection infrastructure in Nigeria code-named the Deep Blue Project.

You have demonstrated passion, dedication, competence, commitment, and dynamism leading NIMASA to contribute its quota to the rapid socio-economic development in Nigeria,”.

Jamoh, while receiving the award, thanked the Newspaper company for the honor, assuring that the recognition would spur him to do more. He also dedicated the award to maritime stakeholders and NIMASA staff.