Challenges of COVID-19 pandemic: FCT IRS surpassed  revenue target by 108%, remits 118Bn

Favour Ishember, Abuja

In spite of the challenges faced by the service and the FCT, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the FCT Internal Revenue Service ( IRS) has surpassed it’s revenue target of 109 Bn by 108% as it collected and remitted 118Bn, at the end of November, 2021.

The executive Chairman, Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (IRS), Haruna Abdulahi, who said this, Wednesday, in his text at the end of year media briefing in Abuja, revealed that the migration to the use of online platform has increased the service pursuit of making FCT-IRS a technology-driven organization.

With the remote accessibility of the systems, the Chairman said It has improved the productivity of service, leading to improved customer satisfaction and improved response time to customer request.

In the words of the executive Chairman:”In the course of the year, we further understood the need for the residents and taxpayers to have offices close to them for ease of access and business, to Cater for the taxpayers residing in these areas. To this end, three additional tax offices have been opened which includes:Kuje, Bwari and Gwarinpa”

“We have also automated the payment and filling of tax returns so that our taxpayers do not necessarily have to physically visit our tax offices. They can process payment and filling of tax returns in the comfort of their homes seamlessly and without hassle” he said

The FCT IRS boss revealed that to address the issue of wrong remittances, non-remittances and under-remittances, the Service is currently meeting with about 250 MDAs for the review and reconciliation of IPPIS/Personal income Tax/PAYE.” We are carrying out this excersie in collaboration with the Accountant-General of the federation and the joint Tax Bord” he added.

Semilarly, the Chairman recalled that the service held a 2 day retreat with major stakeholders with the theme”towards a harmonized revenue management framework in the FCT” had in attendance 6 Area Councils, all revenue generating agencies in the FCT and other stakeholders, evaluated issues of multiple taxation in the FCT and practical ways towards ensuring harmonisation of statutory Taxes,permits, fines and Levies.

When fully implemented, Mr. Abdulahi said the outcome of the 2 days retreat will assist in consolidating the service revenue generating capacity and increase accountability for management decision making.

He therefore, promised to ensure the FCT IRS becomes the highest sub National revenue generating Agency in the country, calling on the need for support of all stakeholders, particularly the media.

To achieve this, the Service plans to embark on an aggressive public enlightenment campaign and sensitization programe to educate and mobilize it’s prospective taxpayers with a view to boosting the revenue base of the FCT Administration.

” Also in the coming year 2022, it is our further resolve have continues engagement with stakeholders across the six Area Councils in the FCT to further strengthen the synergy and collaboration with critical players across the FCT” he assured.