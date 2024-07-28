Champion Newspapers Limited
Chairman Medical Art Center Prof. Oladapo Ashiru marks 30 years Anniversary in Lagos

L-r ...Founding president of the Guild of Medical Directors. Dr. Ebenezer Ebun Sonaiya; Dr (Mrs.) Angela Giwa-Osagie; Chairman ,Medical Art Center (Mart Group of Health services) Prof Oladapo Ashiru; A healthcare practitioner, specializing as an Obstetrician & Gynecologist, Prof Osato  Giwa-Osagie; A Master Physician and Endocrinologist ,Dr. Sonny Folorunso Kuku; during the 30 years Anniversary of medical Art Center ,Fertility/IVF  Specialist ,held at Sheraton Hotel in Lagos .on 26/7/2024 ...PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .
L-r …Dr Folarin Ashiru , with her baby, Chairman ,Medical Art Center (Mart Group of Health services) Prof Oladapo Ashiru; his wife Mrs. Idowu Ashiru and Mrs Omorinsloa Sofola.

 L-r… Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council of Olabisi Onabanjo  University, Ago-Iwoye. Prof. Toyin Ashiru; Chairman  ,Medical Art Center (Mart Group of Health services) Prof Oladapo Ashiru; Group Chairman of Oduá Investment Company Limited, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru.

 L-r…A healthcare practitioner, specializing as an Obstetrician & Gynecologist, Prof Osato  Giwa-Osagie; A Master Physician and Endocrinologist ,Dr. Sonny Folorunso Kuku ;Chairman  Medical Art Center (Mart Group of Health services) Prof Oladapo Ashiru.

L-r … Mr Fowobi Lawal.his wife Dr taiwo, there baby, with Engr & Dr mary Ogunsanya ,friends of Medical Art Center.

L-r… Board member, Nigerian Bottling Company Ltd  (NBC)  Olaolu Akinkugbe; Dr Mary Ogunsanya, Chairman /CEO Geoplex ,Engr Wole Ogunsnya.

L-r …Pro Chancellor  at Augustine University Chief , Gilbert  Grant; Mr Olusegun Odubogun and Dr Gbenga idowu.

Workers of ,Medical Art Center (Mart Group of Health services, singing Melody  to the Lord.

L-r … DR Abosede Lewu;Dr Okeke Chizara, workers all presenting a Chaque bof One million Naira to Chairman ,Medical Art Center (Mart Group of Health services) Prof Oladapo Ashiru;  Rose Ogbeche and Abiola Adewusi.

Chairman ,Medical Art Center (Mart Group of Health services) Prof Oladapo Ashiru; (middle) his wife Mrs. Idowu Ashiru  (4th left)  Pose with the awardee , during the 30 years Anniversary of medical Art Center ,Fertility/IVF  Specialist ,held at Sheraton Hotel in Lagos .on 26/7/2024 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

 

