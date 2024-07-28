Chairman Medical Art Center Prof. Oladapo Ashiru marks 30 years Anniversary in Lagos

L-r …Dr Folarin Ashiru , with her baby, Chairman ,Medical Art Center (Mart Group of Health services) Prof Oladapo Ashiru; his wife Mrs. Idowu Ashiru and Mrs Omorinsloa Sofola.

L-r… Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council of Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye. Prof. Toyin Ashiru; Chairman ,Medical Art Center (Mart Group of Health services) Prof Oladapo Ashiru; Group Chairman of Oduá Investment Company Limited, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru.

L-r…A healthcare practitioner, specializing as an Obstetrician & Gynecologist, Prof Osato Giwa-Osagie; A Master Physician and Endocrinologist ,Dr. Sonny Folorunso Kuku ;Chairman Medical Art Center (Mart Group of Health services) Prof Oladapo Ashiru.

L-r … Mr Fowobi Lawal.his wife Dr taiwo, there baby, with Engr & Dr mary Ogunsanya ,friends of Medical Art Center.

L-r… Board member, Nigerian Bottling Company Ltd (NBC) Olaolu Akinkugbe; Dr Mary Ogunsanya, Chairman /CEO Geoplex ,Engr Wole Ogunsnya.

L-r …Pro Chancellor at Augustine University Chief , Gilbert Grant; Mr Olusegun Odubogun and Dr Gbenga idowu.

Workers of ,Medical Art Center (Mart Group of Health services, singing Melody to the Lord.

L-r … DR Abosede Lewu;Dr Okeke Chizara, workers all presenting a Chaque bof One million Naira to Chairman ,Medical Art Center (Mart Group of Health services) Prof Oladapo Ashiru; Rose Ogbeche and Abiola Adewusi.

Chairman ,Medical Art Center (Mart Group of Health services) Prof Oladapo Ashiru; (middle) his wife Mrs. Idowu Ashiru (4th left) Pose with the awardee , during the 30 years Anniversary of medical Art Center ,Fertility/IVF Specialist ,held at Sheraton Hotel in Lagos .on 26/7/2024 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng