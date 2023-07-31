Chairman Mauri Group Advises 2023 TISS Graduands TO Study In Nigerian Tertiary Institutions Before Going Abroad.

The chairman of Mauri Group, Dr. Umo Ntuen has advised the 2023 graduating students of Tower of Ivory secondary school, Ediene Abak to first study in any of the Nigerian universities or Polytechnics of their choices before zooming abroad for further studies.

Ntuen who gave the advice on the sideline of the 11th graduation of the top flight academic institution which was performed with high ceremony and lavish celebration over the weekend, said the advice became necessary for them to get accustomed to the culture of their country.

The Mauri group chairman whose son was among the graduands basing his advice on, perhaps experience, noted that most of those young men who left secondary school in Nigeria and headed straight abroad for tertiary education never liked to come back to their father land for obvious reasons.

“First of all, I know quite a number of them have passed their JAMB already. They should go to universities or polytechnics of their choices.

“But they should try and study in any of the Nigerian universities or polytechnics before going abroad. Because we are looking at the situation where the students get accustomed to the culture of the country before going abroad and if they do that they will have reasons to come back,” he said.

Dr. Ntuen who is the proprietor of one of the best private polytechnics in Nigeria, Mauri Polytechnic, Afaha Nsit, gave the chairman, Board of Governors of Tower of Ivory schools, Udom Ekpoudom, DIG Rtd a pat on the back, describing Tower of Ivory Schools as one of the best in the country and recommended it for those who can afford.

Also speaking, another parent and chairman PTA, Engr./Barr. Chidozie Osuagu whose four children had already graduated from the school with one emerging the best graduating student of his set, corroborated the previous speaker and advised the chairman, BOG, Ekpoudom to listen to suggestions/complaints by parents for continuous improvement of the school.

“If your child is trained here consider it done because s/he would be the best anywhere. I have seen it in my four children. Therefore the best chairman , BOG should do is to continue to listen to suggestions and complaints of the parents for more successes,” he added.

The 2023 which is 11th in the series with theme , Excellence through hardwork: A necessity for self discovery and societal transformation had seventy students passed out with Emeka Victor Orji emerging the best graduating student.