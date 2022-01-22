Chairman APWEN Lagos, Engr Monsurah Alagbe hosts the Elders of the Association, Annual get together in Lagos

Immediate past Chairman Lagos APWEN Engr Mary Afolayan (left) Chairman Association of professional women Engineers Lagos Chapter (APWEN) Engr Monsurah Alagbe (right) Pose with the January Celebrant for their Birthday .

Cross section of Elders APWEN Lagos Enjoying them Selves .

L-R : Engr.Zansi Adebowale, Engr.Tinuke Owolabi, Engr.Idiat Amusu , Judge of WIE future kids art competition Ms.Tara Adebowale, PS physical planning Engr.Biola Koseegbe FNSE, past president APWEN Engr.Yinka Abdul , NC NIMechE, Engr.Funmi Akingbagbohun and past chairman APWEN Lagos Engr.Laolu Adedapo-Aisida.

L-R: Engr.Nkechi Isigwe FNSE, past president APWEN, health facilitator of the day ,Dr.Mrs Temitope Bakare and Chairman APWEN Lagos Chapter Engr. Monsurat Alagbe.

Cross Section of Chairman Association of professional women Engineers Lagos Chapter (APWEN) Pose for Pictures.

APWEN Lagos Annual Get-together / January General Meeting held at Oniru Beach, VI, Lagos.

The Chairman APWEN Lagos, Engr Monsurah Alagbe , hosted the Elders of the Association, Past APWEN Chairmen, and IPC Engr. Mary Afolayan, with members, friends and family at the Annual Get-together Beach Party.The event was indeed awesome, beautiful and a time to remember.

Appreciation goes to the facilitator, Dr. Mrs. Temitope Bakare for the inspiring and educative session on “Preventive Healthcare for Women and Oral Health Care”, the Elders of the Association, Permanent Secretary, (Physical Planning & Urban Development) Spouses, all members, family and friends who graced the occasion.

