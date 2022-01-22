Champion Newspapers Limited
Chairman APWEN Lagos, Engr Monsurah Alagbe hosts the Elders of the Association, Annual get together in Lagos

By Peter
 L-R : Past President of APWEN  Engr.Idiat Amusu ‘Chairman  Association of professional women Engineers Lagos Chapter   (APWEN)  Engr  Monsurah Alagbe ‘ Judge of WIE future kids art competition Ms.Tara Adebowale, PS physical planning Engr.Biola Koseegbe , Past President  Engr.Nkechi Isigwe  past president APWEN  Engr.Yinka Abdul , during the annual get together  of APWEN Lagos branch on 16/1/2021 at Oniru . Oniru Beach, VI, Lagos.
 Immediate past Chairman Lagos APWEN  Engr Mary Afolayan  (left) Chairman  Association of professional women Engineers Lagos Chapter   (APWEN)  Engr  Monsurah Alagbe (right) Pose with the January Celebrant   for their Birthday .

Cross section of  Elders APWEN Lagos Enjoying them Selves  .

 L-R : Engr.Zansi Adebowale, Engr.Tinuke Owolabi, Engr.Idiat Amusu , Judge of WIE future kids art competition Ms.Tara Adebowale, PS physical planning Engr.Biola Koseegbe FNSE, past president APWEN  Engr.Yinka Abdul , NC NIMechE, Engr.Funmi Akingbagbohun  and past chairman APWEN Lagos Engr.Laolu Adedapo-Aisida.

L-R: Engr.Nkechi Isigwe FNSE, past president APWEN, health facilitator of the day ,Dr.Mrs Temitope Bakare and Chairman APWEN Lagos Chapter Engr. Monsurat Alagbe.

Cross Section of Chairman  Association of professional women Engineers Lagos Chapter   (APWEN)   Pose for Pictures.

 

APWEN Lagos Annual Get-together / January General Meeting held at Oniru Beach, VI, Lagos.

The Chairman APWEN Lagos, Engr Monsurah Alagbe , hosted the Elders of the Association, Past APWEN Chairmen, and IPC Engr. Mary Afolayan,  with members, friends and family at the Annual Get-together Beach Party.The event was indeed awesome, beautiful and a time to remember.

Appreciation goes to the facilitator, Dr. Mrs. Temitope Bakare for the inspiring and educative session on “Preventive Healthcare for Women and Oral Health Care”, the Elders of the Association, Permanent Secretary, (Physical Planning & Urban Development) Spouses, all members, family and friends who graced the occasion.

 

 

