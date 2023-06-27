C&F Clinches another Global Brand- Daikin Industries

Leading Reputation Capital Consultancy and strategic communications leader in West Africa, C & F Porter Novelli, has been appointed to manage the public relations account of Daikin Industries, a global leader in the manufacture of high-quality air conditioning, heating, ventilation, and refrigeration products (HVAC-R), across major African markets.

Daikin Industries is the global leader in developing and manufacturing advanced, high-quality air conditioning, heating, ventilation, and refrigeration products (HVAC-R) and solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. Founded in Japan in 1924, the company strives to combine expertise and experience to create new innovative technologies by anticipating the future requirements of customers and societies wherein it operates.

Speaking on the new business relationship, Chief Executive Office, C&F Porter Novelli, Tony Ajero said: “Organizations such as Daikin that have built multi-generational brands and elevated them into iconic status deserve every respect and adulation. We are indeed, humbled to be appointed strategic communications partners to this formidable organization and will continually justify the confidence which Daikin, and other international brands, has reposed in C&F Porter Novelli.”

Ajero continues, “As a consultancy, we have grown to become the central coordinating hub for the Porter Novelli network in West Africa, and with strategic alliances across the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) markets, we are well positioned to manage the Daikin business across Africa. Daikin’s rich history assures it is a clear long-term partner for Africa. It is here for the people, will grow with the people of the region, and we shall be by their side all the way.”

With over 25 years of experience and having drawn from the legacy Porter Novelli network of over 50 years, C&F Porter Novelli combines in-depth understanding of the Nigerian and other West African markets with 360° strategic communication skills and a commitment to standards of excellence to influence those that matter most to their clients. The result is a strong reputation capital that delivers measurable and competitive business results for its clients through transparent actions.

Daikin values the African communities that have welcomed is as its corporate citizens and its fundamental belief in giving back to the community further stems the foundation of solid growth in the region, which is why it is embarking on this foray into the African Market.

In increasing its commitment to the African market, it has been focusing on localization and sustainability, as well as equipping the local communities with the necessary knowledge and skills to be at the forefront of transforming Africa markets. Only recently, it launched the second newly established state-of-the-art facilities and training equipment, which will allow technicians gain hands-on experience with Daikin’s cutting edge HVAC solutions, in partnership with Field of Skills, FSD and Dream VTE

As part of the Porter Novelli network with over 100 offices in more than 60 countries worldwide, we partner with members across the continents, and have grown to become the network’s West African hub.