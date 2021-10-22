Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

CEO of new oil regulatory agency assures of no job losses

Energy
By Editor
0 11

 

 

Mr Gbenga Komolafe, Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission (NURC), has assured staff of its defunct Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) of no job and entitlements losses.

 

NURC, which replaced the defunct DPR, comprised the regulatory framework for the oil and gas industry, as provided for, by the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

 

Komolafe gave the assurance on Thursday in Abuja, while addressing management staff of the newly-created commission at its maiden meeting.

 

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Chief Timipre Sylva, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, inaugurated the CEO and members of the Governing Board of the new entity on Oct. 20.

 

The new CEO also pledged to maintain an open door policy and be fair and just, as well as address every issue in the commission adequately, to spur oil and gas industry development.

 

The industry technocrat, while stating that changes actually create anxiety and uncertainty in minds of people, noted that the people’s job are protected under the law.

 

“Expectation of the law is that people’s job are protected under the law, notwithstanding that job location and responsibilities might automatically change.

 

“The law also provides that people will not be placed below their previous positions. Our concern is to work to ensure that there is no job stoppage and disruptions of activities in the sense that the industry is time sensitive,” he said.

 

He called on the staff to embrace team work, having in mind that the challenges ahead are quite enormous.

 

“Setting up a brand new organisation is not an easy task, but from the expectation of the Act, we are setting a new organisation to put in place a 21st century organisation with brand new culture and vision.

 

“My leadership will be very objective and fair to all and sundry and subsequently, I will be engaging the staff for productive output and economic growth,” he said.

 

The minister also inaugurated the governing board and CEO of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), which replaced the Petroleum Equalisation Fund (PEF) and the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA).

 

The inauguration of the two bodies are critical steps to ensuring effective regulation and best practices in the sector, in line with global standards, he said

 

Continue Reading
Editor 1194 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Renewable energy:  AFD stakes $70m for development in…

Scam alert: NNPC disclaims fake 50th anniversary quiz…

FG scraps DPR, PPPRA, PEF, sacks CEOs.

SON to roll out new standards for Nigeria’s oil & gas…

1 of 69

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More