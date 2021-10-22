CEO of new oil regulatory agency assures of no job losses

Mr Gbenga Komolafe, Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission (NURC), has assured staff of its defunct Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) of no job and entitlements losses.

NURC, which replaced the defunct DPR, comprised the regulatory framework for the oil and gas industry, as provided for, by the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

Komolafe gave the assurance on Thursday in Abuja, while addressing management staff of the newly-created commission at its maiden meeting.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Chief Timipre Sylva, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, inaugurated the CEO and members of the Governing Board of the new entity on Oct. 20.

The new CEO also pledged to maintain an open door policy and be fair and just, as well as address every issue in the commission adequately, to spur oil and gas industry development.

The industry technocrat, while stating that changes actually create anxiety and uncertainty in minds of people, noted that the people’s job are protected under the law.

“Expectation of the law is that people’s job are protected under the law, notwithstanding that job location and responsibilities might automatically change.

“The law also provides that people will not be placed below their previous positions. Our concern is to work to ensure that there is no job stoppage and disruptions of activities in the sense that the industry is time sensitive,” he said.

He called on the staff to embrace team work, having in mind that the challenges ahead are quite enormous.

“Setting up a brand new organisation is not an easy task, but from the expectation of the Act, we are setting a new organisation to put in place a 21st century organisation with brand new culture and vision.

“My leadership will be very objective and fair to all and sundry and subsequently, I will be engaging the staff for productive output and economic growth,” he said.

The minister also inaugurated the governing board and CEO of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), which replaced the Petroleum Equalisation Fund (PEF) and the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA).

The inauguration of the two bodies are critical steps to ensuring effective regulation and best practices in the sector, in line with global standards, he said