CEO Kefiano Global Foundation, Joins Plateau Governorship Race

…Says I Want To Be A Role Model For The Youth

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

The Chief executive officer, CEO, Kefiano Global Foundation and Plateau governorship aspirant come 2023 general elections under the platform of People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Kefas Wungak Ropshik said, ” I want to be a role model for the youths on the Plateau if given the opportunity to govern the state.

Ropshik stressed that leadership and wisdom is not govern by age, acknowledging that his philanthropic disposition speaks volumes for him as his foundation reach out to thousands of Nigerians.

He made this known while briefing reporters at the NUJ Secretariat in Jos, the state capital on Monday.

He said I am the younger person among the PDP governorship contestants.

According to him, ” looking at the demography of Plateau political history it is occupied by older generation. It is time to give the opportunity to young people. The youth should not be relegated to the background.

“If given the mandate to serve, I have a strong conviction and desire to take Plateau out of poverty by identifying and engaging youths and women across the 17 LGAs on entrepreneurship as leadership and governance is all about wealth creation and taking people out of poverty.

“One of the approach to tackle insecurity us the constant, comprehensive and constructive engagement of traditional institution, stakeholders as well as engaging youths on community policing.

“I have determination to revolutionize tourism, mining, education, agriculture and other sectors of the economy”, mentioned.

Chief Kefas Wungak Ropshik debunk rumor concerning a rift with Governor Simon Lalong which makes him decamped to PDP.

According to him, ” I don’t have any acrimony or rift with Governor Lalong. I am a business man, and the fact that I am doing business with him not mean I am APC. I can do business with anybody.

“No body is sponsoring my campaign. I have the capacity and I want to change the narrative of governance as far as Plateau State concerned by improving the livelihood of the citizens.

However, our correspondent learned that about 23 PDP governorship aspirants will be jostling for the party ticket during primary elections scheduled between May and June 22.