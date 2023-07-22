Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Centre for Environmental Human Resource and Development University of Lagos, Maiden Public Lecture

Photo Gallery
By Peter
L-r ...  Chairman  Centre For Environmental Human Resource and Development University of Lagos (CENHURD) Prof Duro Oni; Chairman of the Occasion  Chairman Osunkoya & Associates, Chief Olusegun Osunkeye  Deputy Vice-Chancellor  (Development Service)   University of Lagos.Prof Ayodele Atsenuwa;    Guest Lecturer  Managing Director.ERML. Mr. Victor Imevbore; Member    (CENHURD)   Pastor Adebisi Olowoyo; Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Management Service ) (UNILAG) Prof Lucian Obinna Chukwu;  during  A  Maiden  Public Lecture ‘ on Transcending Barriers to Environmental Mainstreaming in Nigeria’ organised by (CENHURD) held in UNILAG on 20/7/2023... PHOTO CHINYERE IKEANYI.
13
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L-r…Guest Lecturer  Managing Director ERML  Mr Victor Imevbore; received a plague from Member   (CENHURD)  Pastor Adebisi Olowoyo.

L-r … Chairman  Centre For Environmental Human Resource and Development University of Lagos (CENHURD) Prof Duro Oni; Guest Lecturer  Managing Director ERML  Mr. Victor Imevbore; Chairman of the Occasion Chairman Osunkoya & Associates, Chief Olusegun Osunkeye  Deputy Vice-Chancellor  (Development Service)   the University of Lagos Prof Ayodele Atsenuwa.

L-r… Chairman  Centre For Environmental Human Resource and Development University of Lagos (CENHURD) Prof Duro Oni; present a plague to  Chairman of the Occasion  Chairman Osunkoya & Associates, Chief Olusegun Osunkeye.

Cross Section of the guest during a Maiden   Public Lecture ‘ on Transcending Barriers to Environmental Mainstreaming in Nigeria’ organised by (CENHURD) held in UNILAG on 20/7/2023… PHOTO :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 9720 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Funeral Service of Mama Edith Dibofu,Mother-in-Law of…

Babatunde Fashola, wake keep & night of tributes of his…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, July 21 ,2023

Freedom Online 5th yearly Lecture on Nigerians, elected…

1 of 333