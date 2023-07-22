Centre for Environmental Human Resource and Development University of Lagos, Maiden Public Lecture

L-r…Guest Lecturer Managing Director ERML Mr Victor Imevbore; received a plague from Member (CENHURD) Pastor Adebisi Olowoyo.

L-r … Chairman Centre For Environmental Human Resource and Development University of Lagos (CENHURD) Prof Duro Oni; Guest Lecturer Managing Director ERML Mr. Victor Imevbore; Chairman of the Occasion Chairman Osunkoya & Associates, Chief Olusegun Osunkeye Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Development Service) the University of Lagos Prof Ayodele Atsenuwa.

L-r… Chairman Centre For Environmental Human Resource and Development University of Lagos (CENHURD) Prof Duro Oni; present a plague to Chairman of the Occasion Chairman Osunkoya & Associates, Chief Olusegun Osunkeye.

Cross Section of the guest during a Maiden Public Lecture ‘ on Transcending Barriers to Environmental Mainstreaming in Nigeria’ organised by (CENHURD) held in UNILAG on 20/7/2023… PHOTO :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng