Census: Stakeholders seek support of traditional, religious leaders for credible exercise in AMAC

Stakeholders in the academia and civil society organisations have called on traditional and religious leaders in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) for a credible and acceptable census in the area council.

They made the call at a one-day interactive session with civil society organisations, organised by AMAC, on Wednesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event has as theme: “The Imperative of Community Mobilisation for 2023 Census: The Role of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC)”.

Prof. Philip Dahida, a lecturer with the department of Public Administration, University of Abuja, said the success of the exercise was important, as such, the area council must provide the needed support to enumerators.

“AMAC has a major role to play in providing technical, logistics, financial as well as security support to census official who would be into the grass root communities to carry out the exercise,” he said.

He explained that the census provides an opportunity to gather data, plan economically for the country, allocate revenue, create more area councils and federal constituencies among others.

“AMAC should also endeavour to mobilise traditional institutions, organise town-hall meetings in communities and councilors should work with synergy with the chairman to ensure its success.

“It is also important to work with market women and faith-based organisations to mobilise their subjects for the exercise to be successful,” he said.

Also speaking, Mr. Christopher Maikalangu, Chairman, AMAC, said that the council would ensure that it mobilises support for the national assignment.

Maikalangu, who was represented by Mr. Jafaru Gwagwa, Council Secretary, added that it would be organising town-hall meetings to cascade the message to people at the grassroots.

He also called on traditional rulers, religious leaders and councilors, to do their part by mobilising their subjects to participate in the exercise.

Mr. Umar Maikasuwa, District Head, Kuchingoro Community, appreciated the council for the sensitisation, while assuring of their commitment to ensuring a successful census exercise.

In another development, Delta State NPC’s Federal Commissioner, Chief Richard Odibo said it plans to train 20, 000 personnel for the 2023 National Population and Housing Census in Delta.

He said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Asaba.

He said that the personnel would be in categories such as enumerators, supervisors and coordinators.

Odibo said the commission had been carrying out training for all levels of functionaries in other parts of the country including Delta.

He said the commission had for long commenced the processes for the success of the 2023 census.

”The first thing we did across the country was to conduct the enumeration area generation.

”Every local government area in Delta has been demarcated including the hard to reach areas.

”Thereafter, we tested our instruments and carried out what we called the trial census within Delta,” he said.

Odibo said some people were unaware of the new innovation that would be employed during the exercise.

“A lot of people are not aware of the technology to be used during the 2023 Census.

”I advise the people of Delta to cooperate and make themselves and their children available to be counted and discard myths about census that does not hold water.

”Census enables the Federal Government to plan for every citizens of the country including children both the able bodied and the physically challenged,” he said.

The commissioner, therefore, called on the state government, policy and decision makers to ensure they enlightened their people on the need to make themselves available to be counted.

”We expect the state government, policy and decision makers to do their bid.

”When we generate the data, we will disseminate it to the policy makers to make use for the country’s development,” he said.