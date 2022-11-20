Census: NPC introduce On-Line recruitment of man-power to entrench fairness, transparency…Ebonyi Federal Commissioner

CLEMENT NNACHI, Abakaliki

The National Population Commission (NPC) Federal Commissioner in charge of Ebonyi State Hon. Darlington Okereke has restated that the Commission introduced On-Line recruitment of manpower to entrench fairness and transparency in the exercise.

Hon Okereke asserted at the weekend during a media briefing on the commencement of the E-Recruitment of Ad-Hoc Functionaries for the 2023 population and housing census.

The NPC boss said that the quality of staff that will perform the Census activities was very important to the Commission.

He said that the Commission was committed to conducting the first-ever Digital Census in the country.

“The quality of the recruitment process will reflect on the quality of the Data to be collected and ultimately the success of the population and housing census

According to him, “the Commission through the online recruitment process request applications from the following categories of Field Officers that will be needed to execute the next census”

The NPC Federal Commissioner outlined the categories of field officers to include Facilitators, Training Centre Administrators, Monitoring/Evaluation Officers, Data Quality Managers and Coordinators.

“The number of functionaries to be recruited in each category will depend on the number of available vacancies which will be derived from the total number of Enumeration Areas (EAs) in Ebonyi State”

The NPC boss said that the Stats Recruitment Review Team (SRRT) has been already profiled, would in-turn train the Local Government recruitment Team in conjunction with an Officer that will be sent from Abuja.

Hon Okereke assured that the Commission was desirous of conducting a fair and transparent census.

The Media briefing had in attendance the Ebonyi State Director of NPC Barrister (Mrs ) Julia Manyike, the Director of Public Affairs Mrs. Nwakaego Nwachukwu, and the Head of Department Census Mrs . Patricia Onyechi among others.

