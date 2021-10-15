Champion Newspapers Limited
Censors Board rated high  in 2021 FOI compliance ranking for public institutions

By Editor
Favour Ishember, Abuja

The National Film And Video Censors Board (NFVCB ),  has been listed among   the most outstanding MDAs in the 2021 National Freedom of Information(FOI) compliance  ranking  for public institutions.

 

In the 2021 ranking recently released by the FOI Vault, NFVCB, regulator of the nation’s film industry, is standing at 20th position out of the 213 public institutions ranked during the period under review.

 

The ranking was conducted by a coalition of civil society organization, Public and Private Development Centre(PPDC) Budget, Right 2 Know(R2K), Media Rights Agenda(MRA), The International Centre for Investigative Reporting(ICIR) and Basic Right Watch(BRW)

 

The National Freedom of Information ranking is based on the MDAs compliance to the provisions of the Freedom of Information Act of 2011. Points are assigned to MDAs based on three main parameters; Proactive Disclosure, Level of Responsiveness to request for information and Level of Disclosure.

 

Proactive Disclosure Points are calculated based on the presence of relevant information on MDAs websites while level of disclosure  is determined by the number of days it takes an institution to respond to an information request.

 

Responding to NFVCB’s  position in the FOI compliance ranking for the year, Alhaji Adedayo Thomas, Executive Director/CEO of  the board , expressed delight that the development was an indication that his agency’s commitment to delivery on its mandate was being recognised.

 

Thomas  noted that  the  unwavering support, trust and goodwill of the Hon. Minister of Information and Culture  Alhaji Lai Mohammed for NFVCB  current management was also  instrumental to the successes it has so far  recorded.

 

He also commended the FOI Desk officers at the board for their timely response to requests demanding for relevant information from the board.

 

In his words ,“The latest ranking placing the board  at 20th position out of 213, is a clear indication that we are on top of our game as an agency of the Federal Government , especially in compliance with government policies and programs.

 

“We hope to do more by building on whatever we have done right that earned us this recognition, and also deliver more prudently on our mandate of regulating the film and video industry.

 

“ The NFVCB, under my watch, is poised towards ensuring that the ease-of-doing-business mantra of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government is upheld , and we have demonstrated this in our overall  service  delivery to stakeholders, especially filmmakers.”

