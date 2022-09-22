Cement Promo: Regulators praise Dangote for giving N1bn to customers

Principal Administrative Officer of National Lottery Regulation Commission, Mr. Afam Ojeh on Wednesday, in Sagamu, Ogun State, lauded the initiative of the Management of Dangote Cement for consistently giving back to its teeming customers through its annual promo, where customers are winning huge sums of money and other lofty items. Ojeh, who represented National Lottery Regulatory Commission enjoined the customers to appreciate the gesture of Dangote, as the company, on a yearly basis, give back to its customers and appreciate their patronage through the Promo. He said: “The Management of Dangote Cement should honestly be appreciated by the customers as the company paid handsomely to the Federal Government to be given permission to conduct the yearly promo.”

In the same vein, the representative of Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, Susie Onwuka said “This season 3 promo is bigger than Season one and two past promos. I want Dangote to continue to add value to the lives of the consumers of its product. In so doing, the company is also helping to boost economic activities in Nigeria.

While two people won N5million each in Sagamu, a total of five people won N1million each and hundreds of other customers won different prizes.

The company, this year, according to National Sales Director, Dangote Cement, Funmi Sanni has set aside a total of N1billion, in cash and gifts for the ongoing Bag of Goodies Promo Season 3 which runs from July 5th to October 31st 2022. She said there are over 32.3 million mouth-watering prizes that are currently being won, including television sets, refrigerators, rechargeable fans, 2KVA generators, and millions of air times of major networks in Nigeria.

Sanni, who was represented in Sagamu by the Dangote Cement Regional Sales Director, Lagos/Ogun, Dolapo Alli, assured the customers who are yet to win from the Promo that there are enough gifts and money for all that patronize the brand as every bag of Dangote Cement contains both winning and non-winning scratch cards.

The ongoing promo, according to Sanni is designed to continuously reward loyal Consumers who have stayed faithful and remained the backbone in the cement business.

she said that these Consumers have contributed in no small measure to make Dangote range of cement products the first choice for construction purposes across the country.

According to her: “We are offering life-changing prizes, which have immense economic values as they can be used to kick-start small scale businesses. These prizes are targeted to help many families recover from the nation’s economic situation

Speaking on behalf of the winners, Mr Abolarin Sunday, who is a teacher and also a cement retailer, profusely thanked the Management of Dangote Cement for initiating a Promo of this calibre that has changed the life of so many cement users, since the company started with the idea of giving back through the Promo.

According to him: “My name is Abolarin Sunday and it is a privilege for me to speak on behalf of all the other winners today. I won N5nillion and this will change my life for good. I have never doubted the promo of Dangote Cement because I have friends that have also won from the Promo. Some people won cars, last year and I am happy to be winning my own huge sum today. On behalf of all of us that won in Sagamu, I thank the Management and staff of Dangote Cement and pray that the company will continue to grow from strength to strength. I also want to assure the management, that with my colleagues, we are now an advocate of Dangote and it is even good that your product has the best quality in the market now, so it will be an easy sell for us”