Celebrating an achiever, Christopher Ndubuisi

Blessing Taiwo

Hearty birthday cheers to High Chief Dr. Christopher Ndubuisi, business tycoon, youth advocate and philanthropist. It is another birth anniversary in celebration of his remarkable deeds for humanity.

Dr. Ndubuisi is the chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Pinnatech Group and Ikenga Umuawulu in Anambra State with track record of offering support to the under privileged and developing communities through the provision of social amenities.

Saturday, August 3, 2024 opened a new year of greater achievements for the astute entrepreneur. Ndubuisi, recently won the Champion Newspapers’ 2023 Manufacturer of the Year Award, in recognition of his laudable works and service to humanity.

His passion for human and infrastructural development in his community, Umuawulu in Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State and other parts of the country, through his foundation —High Chief Christopher Ndubuisi Foundation has brought many impactful projects. These projects include— building of St Christopher Parish, Umuawulu; John Angel’s Secondary School (A tuition-free School), civic halls, health centers, roads, classrooms and boreholes for the benefit of humanity.

As part of his philanthropic activities, he offers educational scholarships, supports small and mid-sized enterprises financially as well as build houses for widows and indigents.

High Chief Ndubuisi, a sound investor for decades shines as a man of integrity, humility, generosity and massive investment in construction. He has asphalt plants and owns construction equipments. His company, Pinnatech Engineering Nigeria Limited deals on real estate, roads construction and rehabilitation, bridge construction, drainage constructions, road maintenance and rehabilitation of water system amongst others.

This massive investment has opened up opportunities for Nigerian youths and build confidence in the nation’s business space despite its challenges.

As a federal government contractor and real estate developer, he engages ICT, real estate, construction and infrastructural development, civil engineering and hospitality sectors, transforming more lives.

The versatile entrepreneur’s business expansion has also boosted the nation’s productivity and Gross Domestic Project, GDP. He is also applauded for his determination to uphold a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria.