Celebrating a hero courage and sacrifice, major Isaac Adaka Boro lives on

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

In the heart of the Niger Delta, where the rivers weave through lush greenery and the echoes of nature intermingle with the whispers of history, a great hero was born in the community of Oloibiri, which had always been intertwined with both struggle and triumph.

This was a place rich in culture, resilience, and the enduring spirit of its people, Amid its natural beauty and vibrant life, there lay a deep appreciation for those who had sacrificed everything for the good of their land.

Major Isaac Adaka Boro was one of the individuals who stood up against forces that sought to exploit their resources and diminish their way of life.

The posthumous birthday celebration of Major Isaac Adaka Boro, held at the Ernest Ikoli Press Center, NUJ Ekeki, was chaired by Alabo Nengi James, who expressed gratitude to the organizers of the event.

According to him, Adaka Boro was a prominent Nigerian revolutionary and the first individual to declare a breakaway republic from Nigeria. “It’s a very remarkable one to celebrate his birth and death,” he said.

Comrade Morris Alagoa, the special guest of honor and human rights activist, highlighted the importance of the event, saying that Boro’s legacy serves as a system of resistance against marginalization in the Niger Delta.

He stressed that the Niger Delta has inspired subsequent movements for resource control and autonomy in the region.

Speaking at the birthday event of the fallen hero, Dame Esther Boro said, “My father worked so passionately for the development of Nigeria and the Niger Delta to achieve what really belongs to us.”

She further expressed dissatisfaction that what her father fought for has not been accomplished, but noted that his act of bravery and sacrifice had left an indelible mark in the Niger Delta.

Gbalipre Stanley Imgbi expressed gratitude for the turnout at the event, saying that the idea of Boro’s birthday came from a neglect of people not celebrating his birthday legacy, which will now be remembered annually through birthday celebrations and remembrances.

The legacy of Major Isaac Adaka Boro and others like him will be celebrated annually.