Celebrate New Year with unity, hope, love, Lagos Anglican Archbishop urges Nigerians

CHINYERE IKEANYI



As Nigerians join counterparts all over the world to celebrate the New Year 2022, the Archbishop Ecclesiastical Province of Lagos Anglican Communion, The Most Rev. Dr. Humphrey Bamisebi Olumakaiye, has admonished people to enjoy the festivities with resolute faith that ‘joy comes in the morning.’

In his New Year Message he personally signed, Dr. Olumakaiye said: “As we celebrate the advent of the New Year… Let us felicitate with one another in the spirit of unity, oneness, hope and love. The year 2022 will be for you and your household year of great tidings of joy, peace, and salvation.”

The Archbishop prayed for people that “Though, darkness covers the whole earth, you will have light and joy in your hearts and homes”.

He said in spite of the tumultuous challenges we all faced in the concluding year, 2021, including tales of banditry and kidnapping in the North-West, South East, and South West, terrorism and insurgency in the North-East, ” the Lord our God brought us all through to the opening of a New Year”.

”However, as God’s representative, I bring the message of light, hope, and salvation. I am here to tell you that ‘though darkness may cover the people and thick darkness the nations, the glory of Lord shall rise upon you and your household”, the cleric prayed.

Stating that with the arrival of another 365 days comes another door of hope to rise from the shadow and shine the light in an ever-increasing dark world, he said the desire of the Lord Almighty was that people should all seize the moment and embrace this gift of time with resolute determination.

Dr. Olumakaiye , who said each New Year offered a blank sheet of rewriting history and changing the narrative, stated that it was God’s benevolent gift of time to etch our footprints in the sand of history.

“Indeed, New Year is a new window of opportunity to be a better person in character, disposition, and attitude. The chance to make the right impact is for all and on all; for leaders and followers; for men and women; for boys and girls…without discrimination and partiality”, he stated..

On the national level, Bishop Olumakaiye said while some have already closed the curtains of progress on the current government, “I dare say the sun in the sky is enough to dry the cloth for our government”, adding that “the public hope for better governance, maximum security and revamp economy must be restored in the New Year”.

He urged the government of the day to do all to avoid adding to the burden of the common man in the New Year, assuring that “hope will arise in our land as the government shows the right mindset and readiness to deal fundamental challenges of the nation in the area of security, economic and national unity”

“The New Year is a year of fresh air for our nation. Fresh air will begin to blow from now on and what some expect will not materialize, but hope and light will be for the upright in heart.”, the Anglican Bishop assured Nigerians.

The Archbishop further prayed for Nigerians:” Without a shadow of doubt, the New Year will be to you and your household a year of light and fresh air. You will have light for new beginning, new insight and supernatural wisdom. Has it not been written that weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning (Psalms 30:5-7)?

“I declare with the authority of the Almighty God that the long night is ending and joy has come. I enjoin you to have this unshaken faith that in 2022 light will arise for you in place of darkness, healing in place of hurt, health in place of sickness, and peace that surpasses all understanding in place of turmoil.

“For the Lord Almighty will satisfy you will all good things of life in this New Year and as his own sons and daughters He will cause you to ride over your mountains (Amen). I wish you a happy, prosperous, and peaceful year! Shalom!”

