CDS visits plateau gov, restates commitment to peace, stability

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU , Abuja

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa, has commended Plateau state governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang for providing the conducive environment for troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN to strive.

A statement Monday by Director Defence Information Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, disclosed that the CDS stated when he paid a courtesy call on the governor in his office.

It said the visit is part of the CDS leadership concept of ensuring collaboration with critical stakeholders to bring lasting peace and stability to the nation.

He also commended the leadership qualities of Governor Mutfwang which ensure every one have a sense of safety and security in the state.

According to the CDS, Plateau is changing and will continue to be a model for others to emulate.

Furthermore, General Musa congratulated the Governor for his achievements in office despite the enormous challenges in the past one year.

He assured his host of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) unrelenting commitment to ensuring peace and stability in the country.

Responding, Governor Mutfwang welcomed and thanked the CDS for his patriotic leadership to the AFN, while thanking the services and other security agencies for ensuring safety of lives and property in Plateau.

According to him, the AFN has emplaced the legacy of successful and prompt intervention in crisis in the Plateau.

He further called for action to ensure those who threatened the survival of Nigeria did not exist.

The Governor also added that the state is better today than it was before now.

He commended the efforts of the General officer Commanding 3 Division of the Nigeria Army/ Commander OPERATION SAFE HAVEN Maj Gen Abdulsalam Abubakar and his men for their resilience to ensuring peace and quick response to threats.

The Governor also used the opportunity to condole the CDS on the loss of lives of members of the AFN in line of duty.

Mutfwang maintained that the state will continue to collaborate with AFN and other security agencies to combat insecurity.

He said the state is deploying technology to assist security agencies to perform its responsibilities unhindered.

He continues with the declaration that Plateau belongs to all.

He finally thanked the Nigeria Army for hosting its just concluded Nigeria Army Day Celebration in the state and offers the same invitation to Nigerian Airforce.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng