CDS tasks troops to facilitate 2.2m barrels oil production daily by December

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Chief of Defense Staff, CDS, General Christopher Musa has tasked troops of the Nigerian Army, Air Force and Navy to facilitate improved production of crude oil from 1.35million barrels to 2.2 million barrels per day, before December 2024, with more commitment in the fight against crude oil theft in the Niger Delta Region.

General Musa gave the charge while inaugurating members of the Defence Joint Monitoring Team at the 6 Division, Nigerian Army Headquarters in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

The Chief of Defense Staff urged the team to work in collaboration with all security agencies and critical stakeholders in the Niger Delta region to ensure a total end to illegal oil bunkering and other related crimes in the region.

He explained that the essence of the taskforce was to bolster the security and production of crude oil within the Niger Delta.

General Musa, clarified that although the inaugurated team had already resumed operations in the Niger Delta, they were only being officially Inaugurated to continue carrying out their assignments.

He said, “For the past weeks we have been working to improve security and production of crude oil within the oil producing areas. Today we inaugurated the Defence Joint Monitoring Team and later, we will also inaugurate the Defence Joint Infusion Centre.

“Today’s inauguration is to officially announce them to the public, but they have already started working for weeks now, and the essence is for them to see how they can assist in improving the performance of all the security agencies, all the stakeholders.

“The essence is for them to try and see where things are not done properly, where there are gaps they will advice and have improvement in this aspect, its going to be a holistic approach.”

Speaking further he warned the troops to be weary of saboteurs of the country’s assets, adding that any of them found wanting would be dealt with decisively.

“You are aware of the mandate of Mr. President, you must secure the oil producing areas, you must secure our oil facilities, you must ensure that the oil companies are able to produce maximally with a target of 2.2 million barrels per day between now and December, 2024.

“I want to thank members of the communities, the state government and all stakeholders within the oil producing areas. There have been tremendous improvements in security. We want to encourage them not to support anyone out there that wants to sabotage these efforts, we are going to be very decisive about and anyone caught would be prosecuted

“I want to use this medium to inaugurate you officially, you are to commence work as the Defence Joint Monitoring Team of the armed forces of Nigeria, you are to liase and partner with all security agencies, stakeholders to ensure seamless collaboration.”

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Team, Major General JAL Jimoh, assured that his team would leave no stone unturned in engendering improved daily production of crude and surpassing the benchmark.

He thanked the Chief of Defense Staff for the confidence reposed in them, promising that his team would deliver their laid out task professionally.

“On behalf of the Joint Monitoring Team, I hereby send our gratitude to the Chief of Defence Staff for the confidence reposed on us. We promise to do our best to ensure that the terms of preference are well adhered to.

“We have started working already, we are already collaborating with troops on the ground and stakeholders.

“We will ensure that the volume of the oil production will not only rise on a daily basis, but it will ensure that production surpasses the expected volume.”