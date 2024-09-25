CDS challenges new special forces graduates to uphold values, fight against adversaries

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa has tasked graduates of special operation forces to stay humble and hungry for success.

He stated this at the Headquarters National Mission Force while Badging the graduates of batch 7 at Bida, Niger State.

Emphasizing the importance of humility and a relentless pursuit of success, General Musa encouraged the 124 graduates to embody the principles instilled in them throughout their rigorous training.

In his remarks, General Musa stressed that their character would ultimately define their effectiveness in the field. “Stay true to your values,” he urged, advising them to maintain neutrality in their duties and avoid taking sides. He commended the resilience displayed by the graduates, attributing their transformation into skilled warriors to the dedication of their trainers.

The CDS conveyed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s appreciation for the troops’ commitment, highlighting their commendable performance at the recent Warriors Competition in Jordan. He reminded the graduates that their skills extend beyond combat; they must also demonstrate empathy and understanding toward the communities they serve.

Brigadier General IM Falana, Commander of the DHQ Special Forces Brigade, reaffirmed the purpose of the training, noting that it was to equip military personnel with specialized fighting tactics.

He expressed gratitude for General Musa’s commitment to their welfare and training, noting that the event underscores a leadership resolve to foster a professional Armed Forces.

The 13-week intensive training program, which began in January 2024, culminated in the graduation of nine officers and 115 soldiers. The ceremony was attended by senior military officials from the Defence Headquarters, underscoring the importance of this new cohort in the fight against adversaries.

The graduates left the ceremony with a renewed sense of duty, ready to uphold their mission of protecting the nation.

