CCII to Tinubu, Makinde: Don’t forget Ibadanland when making appointments

From: Joseph Okwuofu, Ibadan.

The outgoing president of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), Prince Oluyemisi Adeaga has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde to consider Ibadan indigenes worthy of political appointments when choosing those to work with them.

He said Ibadanland has produced so many knowledgeable, brilliant, experienced, trustworthy and hardworking indigenes that can fit into any position.

“Ibadan is vast and is the ultimate of all Yoruba towns. It has so much to offer in terms of human resources. We are always proud to claim this. This is why I believe both President Tinubu and Governor Makinde should consider our people when forming their cabinets and filling other political positions.”

He further stated that the council is ready to collaborate with the state government for the progress and development of the state while urging the governor to find lasting solutions to the issue of Mogaji tussle in Ibadan land.

The Ibadan born Prince made these submissions while featuring on a weekly radio show, Ayekooto on Radio’ anchored by Olayinka Agboola and broadcast live on Splash 105.5FM, Felele Ibadan, the capital city of Oyo State Tuesday.

Prince Adeaga further revealed that his administration has achieved so much and this includes the building a monumental edifice, Kiriji War monument to show how powerful Ibadan warriors were in those days.

He also said his tenure witnessed the completion of a guest chalet as well as the construction of Ibadan FM Radio Studio from where CCII-owned radio station has taken off. It presently runs as ‘internet radio’.

Speaking on the plan to rid the state of miscreants and roadside trading, “Many of the miscreants are not indigenes of Ibadan land; they are outsiders and they have misused the generosity of Ibadan people. The Council in conjunction with the Olubadan is taking drastic measure to reduce the activities of miscreants and roadside trader”.

He added, “Our people need to be educated on the hazards of roadside trading and we are collaborating with the government on it. In addition, our youths must not jettison the idea of self-employment with quality education. Schooling does not necessarily translate that you will work in an office; self-employment is one of the antidotes to poverty in Nigeria”.

He also spoke about his family background, “I descended from the family of Baale Dada Opadere who gave birth to many children and my father, Adeaga was one of his direct descendants. Although, he (Opadere) was in Owo before Ifa Orunmila asked him to relocate to Ibadan.

“Since then, the family has grown with many descendants. Therefore, I am a true son of Ibadan land and there is no controversy about my lineage. We cannot rule out the possibility of migration, and in the next one hundred years because of vast development, Ibadan might turn out to be another London based on ancestry of different families settling down in Ibadan land.

The Prince, was, however, optimistic that the ongoing Olubadan place project will soon be completed while absolving the council of any financial misappropriation in relation to a constituency project donated by a former Senator in the state.

“Concerning the misconceptions surrounding the constituency project, the contractors did not give any money to any family or CCII member. They did their work without any interference, CCII executives are just drivers of the project”, he stated.