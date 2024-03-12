Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

CBN to sanction MfBs over late, non-rendition of statutory monthly returns

Business & Economy
Cardozo, CBN governor.
0
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has urged all Microfinance Banks (MfBs) to ensure prompt rendition of statutory monthly returns through FinA application.

 

This is contained in a circular signed by Valentine Ururuka, the Director, Financial Policy and Regulation Department of the apex bank addressed to all MfBs.

 

According to Ururuka, the CBN has observed with dismay the late and non-rendition of periodic returns on FinA by MfBs.

 

“All MfBs are, therefore, reminded of the provision of Section 24 of the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 2020, and other regulations.

 

“Consequently, all MfBs are to ensure that their monthly FinA returns are submitted on or before the fifth day after month end.

 

“Where the fifth day fall on a weekend or public holiday, returns shall be submitted the previous work day,’’ he said.

 

He warned the MfBs to ensure timely rendition as all future breaches “shall be sanctioned’’.

 

“In case of technical issues, you are required to notify the CBN via email via: OFIreturns@cbn.gov.ng prior to the deadline, detailing with evidence of the technical issue,” he said.

 

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that FinA is an offsite surveillance system for online submission of returns by financial institutions to the CBN.

Continue Reading
Editor 18466 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Food Security: Gov.Yusuf urges Tinubu to reopen land borders

UBA, African Guarantee Fund create synergy to support SMEs…

Prioritize fundamental needs to address minimum wage review,…

Bayelsa govt yet to pay N35,000 fuel subsidy removal…

1 of 671