CBN threatens to sanction banks hoarding new naira notes

.Sensitises Kano traders, guarantees availability

.As Emefiele briefs Buhari on policy

.’No development without peace’

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Thursday vowed to sanction any commercial bank found hoarding the new Naira notes because it had produced enough for distribution to all the banks across the country.

The CBN Kano Branch Controller, Alhaji Umar Biu, made the remark during a sensitisation on the new Naira notes, organised for traders at the Sabon Gari Market in Kano on Thursday.

The event was attended by traders from Kwari Market, Wapa Bureau De Change Market, Kofar Wambai Market and the famous Kurmi Market in Kano metropolis.

He said the traders had the right to report any bank found either hoarding the new notes or charging customers before depositing their old Naira notes.

“You have the right to report any bank found hoarding the new Naira notes or refusing to collect your old Naira notes before the 31st January 2023 deadline.

“No bank should refuse to collect the old naira notes until the deadline of 31st January, 2023,” the branch controller said.

According to him, the apex bank has also directed commercial banks to desist from payment on the counter as part of efforts to check favouritism of customers.

He maintained that there was no going back on the 31st January 2023 deadline, adding that all the old notes would cease to be a legal tender on that date.

The CBN branch controller further called on the market men and women to report banks that were still loading the old naira notes on their Automatic Teller Machines as the Apex bank had provided enough to them.

He said the sensitisation was designed to enlighten them on the need to deposit the old notes before the deadline to avoid any loss.

The CBN boss advised Nigerians to ensure depositing their old Naira notes at their commercial banks, before the expiration of the January 31, 2023 deadline.

The Chairman of Sabon Gari Market traders, Alhaji Sule Kura, called on the apex bank to make the new Naira notes available to commercial banks, to reduce the hardship being encountered by customers.

He expressed great concern over the non availability of the notes in most of the commercial banks, saying many people would lose their money if urgent steps were not taken to address the situation.

Most of the market leaders who spoke at the occasion called for the extension of the deadline.( NAN)(www.nannews.ng)

Also, The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has assured marketers and traders that it has made the redesigned naira notes (1000, 500, 200) available via Automated Teller Machines (ATMs).

The Branch Controller, CBN, Kano State, Umar Ibrahim-Biu, gave the assurance when the apex bank took its sensitisation on the new naira notes to Galadima, Sabon Gari, Wapa, Kwari and Kofar-Wanbai Markets in Kano on Thursday.

He urged the traders to embrace the new naira notes by visiting their banks to exchange the old notes.

Biu said the redesign of the naira notes was aimed at addressing corruption, inflation as well as boosting the nation’s economy.

The branch controller stressed that the old naira notes were still valid till Jan. 31, saying that the apex bank had issued the new naira notes to banks and financial agents to ensure adequate circulation.

“We set a date for the deadline for the complete change over that is Jan. 31, and for now, that stands. We have not extended the time.

“So, between now and Jan. 31, all the old 1,000, 500 and 200 notes you have in your possession, bring them to the bank and then take new ones,” Biu said.

He encouraged stakeholders to be the apex bank’s mouthpiece by spreading the message, protect and keep the new notes safe.

The State Director, National Orientation Agency (NOA) Kano office, Alhaji Salisu Kutama, charged traders to desist from rejecting the old naira notes before the Jan. 31 deadline.

He cautioned business owners to avoid exchanging their old naira notes from unverified financial institutions as fraudsters had started printing fake notes to swindle unsuspecting Nigerians.

“Kano residents should complement government’s efforts by accepting the new naira notes to improve the economy,” Kutama said.

In their separate remarks, the chairmen of the markets identified inadequate circulation of new notes as a major hindrance to business activities.

They noted that traders in the rural areas did not possess bank accounts to deposit their cash, while others received goods from major marketers on credit and presented cash for payment.

“Commercial banks have given us a deadline of Jan. 22 as the last day for collection of old naira notes,” they explained.

They urged the bank to carry out more awareness campaigns on the new notes, particularly at the grassroots.

The chairmen appealed to the federal government and relevant stakeholders, to consider the plight of business owners and extend the deadline to achieve the desired objectives.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the redesigned notes – 1,000, 500 and 200 notes came into use on Dec. 15, 2022.

Meanwhile, The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Thursday in Abuja updated President Muhammadu Buhari on the activities of the bank.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the CBN governor, who briefed the president, had earlier on Thursday morning attended a meeting between the president and the visiting Director General of the Arab Bank for Economic Development, Dr Sid Ould Tah, at the State House, Abuja.

NAN reports that Emefiele’s visit to the Presidential Villa was the first since he resumed work at the CBN after his leave on Jan. 12, 2022.

It was speculated that the CBN governor travelled out of the country amidst fears he would be apprehended by operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS) over several allegations against him, including terrorism financing.

However, the DSS dismissed such allegations, including online reports that its operatives on Monday invaded the headquarters of the CBN and took over the office of the governor of the apex bank.

NAN gathered that Emefiele, who did not speak to journalists after the closed door meeting with the president, briefed the president on the activities of the CBN since the introduction of the redesigned naira notes of two, five and one thousand denominations.

The CBN governor is believed to have presidential backing on the Naira redesign and withdrawal limit policy introduced by the apex bank in December, 2022.