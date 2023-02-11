CBN debunks false claims about capacity of NSPMC

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has debunked the report attributing the current challenge in the distribution of the newly redesigned naira notes to a shortage of printing materials at the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Company Plc.

CBN in statement Saturday, signed by the Director, Corporate Communications, Osita Nwanisiobi said its attention has been drawn to a misleading report misquoting the Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele.

The apex bank said that at no time did the CBN Governor disclose this during his presentation to the National Council of State at its meeting on Friday, February 10, 2023.

“For the records, what Mr. Emefiele told the meeting was that the NSPMC was working on printing all denominations of the Naira to meet the transaction needs of Nigerians.

“While the CBN appreciates the concerns shown by all stakeholders about the distribution of the Naira, we are alarmed at the extent to which vested interests are attempting to manipulate facts and pitch the public against the Bank,” the statement said.

CBN however, maintained that it remains committed to performing its monetary policy functions, as stipulated in the CBN Act, 2007, as amended.

The CBN further noted that the NSPMC has the capacity and enough materials to produce the required indent of the Naira.

“The Bank, therefore, wishes to appeal to the public to disregard the said report and exercise more restraint, even as we work assiduously to increase the circulation of the new notes in the country,” CBN said.

Similarly, the apex bank noted that there is a misleading voice note trending in social media alleging that the CBN planned to shut down some banks, particularly in a particular geo political region of the country.

“We wish to state unequivocally that there is no such plan and that the claims are illogical and do not comply with the workings of the Nigerian banking system.

“The public is therefore advised to ignore such recordings as they do not represent the policy thrust of the CBN and are only the desperate attempts of persons bent on inciting the public against the Bank,” CBN said.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline