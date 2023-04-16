CBN approves George-Taylor as new MD/CEO Heritage Bank Business & Economy By Editor Last updated Apr 16, 2023 3 Share The Board of Directors of Heritage Bank has announced Mr Akinola George-Taylor as the substantive Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the bank. Mr Ozena Utulu, Group Head, Corporate Communications of the bank, said this in a statement on Sunday. The statement said that his appointment received a letter of no objection from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on March 31. Akinola George-Taylor, who joined Heritage Bank as Acting Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer on Sept. 12, 2022, would succeed Mr Ifie Sekibo, as MD/CEO following CBN approval. “He will oversee Heritage Bank’s operations across Nigeria and work to implement the lender’s next phase of transformation.” It said. Continue Reading CBN approves George-Taylor as new MD/CEO Heritage Bank 3 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppTelegram
