CBN appoints new executives for Union, Keystone, Polaris banks

Cardozo, CBN governor.
COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

Following the dissolution of the Board and Management of Union Bank, Keystone
Bank and Polaris Bank, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has appointed new
executives to oversee the affairs of the banks;

The appointments are as follows, Yetunde Oni, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Union Bank, Mannir Ubali Ringim, Executive Director Keystone Bank, Hassan Imam ,Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer
Chioma A. Mang, Executive Director
Polaris Bank , Lawal Mudathir Omokayode Akintola, Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, Chris Onyeka Ofikulu, Executive Director.

CBN in a statement signed by the Ag. Director, Corporate Communications, Mrs Sidi Ali Hakama, the appointments take immediate effect.

