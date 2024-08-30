CBCN ends plenary meeting in Edo State with far-reaching resolutions

…flays unorthodox practices in the Church

By Patrick Wemambu

Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has ended its Second Plenary Meeting which held from 22 – 30 August 2024 in Auchi, Edo State, Nigeria.

In a communique issued and signed by Most Rev. Lucius Ugorji and Most Rev. Donatus Ogun, Archbishop of Owerri and Bishop of Uromi – who double as CBCN President and Secretary, respectively – the episcopal body said it prayerfully considered issues affecting the Church and the Nigerian State during its week-long deliberations.

Reflecting on the subject of promoting respect for the liturgy, their Lordships observed with deep concern what they referred to as alarming increase in aberrations during worship across the country. They said; “(There are) excessive monetary collections…wrong use of the exposed Blessed Sacrament as if it were an instrument for magical and theatrical display during adorations…inappropriate manner of dressing on the part of some priests and the lay faithful during liturgical celebrations.”

On the issue of private ‘ministries’ which often tend towards unorthodox practices – causing scandal among the faithful and affecting unity of the Church – the prelates remarked that many of the priests involved in the trend become too distracted from their primary duty as pastors of souls.

“The government officials keep calling for patience and sacrifice but their call does not fall well on the rest of the citizens who continue to suffer hunger and dehumanizing poverty, while those in power live an affluent lifestyle, with no visible effort at reducing the cost of governance,” the communique observed.

X-raying the just concluded #EndBadGovernance protests across Nigeria, the CBCN noted that the mass struggles commenced peacefully but went skewed along the line. As long as the future of most Nigerians remain bleak, however, it reiterated that the country must continue to reckon with protests.

Governments at various levels, therefore, were admonished to address issues that led to the demonstrations while those detained for participating in the crisis are to be released.

Even as they appreciated the recent Supreme Court judgement on local government autonomy, the Bishops declared that Council polls should be free and fair with measures put in place to ensure proper utilization of resources allocated to them.

“Our nation’s huge debt burden is a great affront to our present and future generations…Thus, the debt burden has turned out to be a new form of enslavement…We must admit that the cost of running governments with many elected and appointed officials is stunning and unsustainable,” the communique regretted. It called on President Bola Tinubu to reconsider his economic reforms with a view to lifting the burden of hardship from the citizenry.

Pooh-poohing multiple taxation which it described as a severe burden on business enterprises and individuals in Nigeria, the assembly of Catholic bishops stated; “…many factories, industries and companies are being strangled by epileptic power supply, high costs of petroleum products, spiraling inflation, rising labour costs, the continuous weakening of the Naira and scarcity of foreign exchange.”

Due to the present adverse operating environment, we are told, many businesses – both foreign and indigenous have shut down with others struggling to survive. Harmonization of taxes towards stemming the tide of collapse of businesses in Nigeria was advocated.

Lamenting that Nigerians are currently groaning under the yoke of hardship, the Local Ordinaries of various Dioceses in the nation berated government for the grave threat of food insecurity in Nigeria.

Just as they rued the insecurity unleased by terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and herdsmen which disrupt agricultural activities, the revered men of God enjoined government to ensure security of farmers and support them with subsidies, modern technology and improved seedlings – not genetically modified. Families and individuals were further encouraged to take to farming.

Following the deep sense of despair in the country, their Lordships recommended a national re-orientation “away from lies and dishonesty to truth and integrity.”

Harping on the need for a radical change of heart from a political ideology – promoting arbitrary use of power for enrichment of self – to politics as service and solidarity with the people, the communique concluded by appealing to Nigerians to continue praying and fasting for the nation in distress.