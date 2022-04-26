Cattle herders kidnapped with 300 cows in Anambra found, one missing 

By Pamela Eboh Awka

Anambra State police Command on Monday said that cattle herders, said to have been kidnapped in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State have been found.

The command said that some of the 300 cattle, earlier alleged to have been rustled by gunmen have also been found.

Recall that there had been news of the kidnap of 10 herders along with their 300 cows by unidentified gunmen who demanded N10million as ransom.

In an update by the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, he said that only one herder is still with the kidnappers, saying that efforts are being made to rescue him.

The press release titled: “Update on the alleged gunmen attack on herders in Anambra State, kidnap of 10 and rustling of 300 cows”, Ikenga said, “In view of the above the Police command got into joint operation with the military.

“On 24/4/2022 some of the alleged victims of abduction were seen in the bush unharmed, while one of the abductees is still missing. The joint operatives also discovered some of the livestock in the bush.

“Furthermore, efforts are being intensified to locate him (missing herders), and the livestock that are still missing. Further details shall be communicated.”