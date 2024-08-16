Champion Newspapers Limited
Catholic Youth Organization of Nigeria , 38th Lagos Archdiocesan youth day celebration

Photo Gallery
L-r... Welfare officer Catholic  Youth Organization of Nigeria (CYON) Lagos Archdiocese, Mr.  Adekunle Ebenezer; Archdiocesan (CYON)   Chaplain Very Rev.Fr. Gabriel Odunaya ; President CYON Lagos Archdiocese, Chukwuemeka Anyiam-Osigwe; Lagos State Commissioner For Youth, Sports and Social Development , Hon. Mobolaji Ogunlende; Archbishop  of the Metropolitan See of Lagos ,Most Rev.Dr. Alfred Adewale Martins; National Youth Animator ,Very Rev .Fr Boniface Idoko, during the 38th  isolo Archdiocese youth day , Lagos Archdiocesan youth day  Celebration on ‘those who hope in the Lord will run and not be weary ‘ held in Lagos on 11/8/2024... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r. ..Lagos State Commissioner For Youth, Sports and Social Development , Hon. Mobolaji Ogunlende; President (CYON)  Lagos Archdiocese, Chukwuemeka Anyiam-Osigwe; Vice President (CYON)   Vivian Ibuodinma; President (CYON) Osogbo Diocese ,Emmanuel Abayomi Akinniyi; President (CYON) Abeokuta Diocese ,Virtues  Nkwocha.

L-r…  National youth Animator ,Catholic Secretariat of Nigerian CSN, Very  Rev Fr. Boniface idoko; Archbishop  of the Metropolitan See of Lagos ,Most Rev.Dr. Alfred Adewale Martins; Lagos State Commissioner For Youth, Sports and Social Development , Hon. Mobolaji Ogunlende; Archdiocesan (CYON)  Chaplain Very Rev. Fr. Gabriel Odunaya and  Isolo Deanery (CYON)  Coordinator, Samuel Okoro.

  L-r… The  Dean of Isolo Deanery .Very Rev.Fr. Augustine Okhuelegbe; Archbishop  of the Metropolitan See of Lagos ,Most Rev. Dr. Alfred Adewale Martins and  National youth Animator ,Catholic Secretariat of Nigerian CSN, Very  Rev Fr. Boniface idoko.

 L-r…  Assistant General Secretary (CYON)Marysandra Amazobi; General Secretary ,Esther  Shibigem; Lagos State Commissioner For Youth, Sports and Social Development , Hon. Mobolaji Ogunlende; President CYON Lagos Archdiocese, Chukwuemeka Anyiam-Osigwe;  Vice President (CYON)   Vivian Ibuodinma  and   Financial Secretary ,Godwin  Christopher Ogbonna .

L-r…Mrs. ijeoma  Anyiam-Osigwe, his son  President (CYON) Chukwuemeka Anyiam-Osigwe. Archbishop  of the Metropolitan See of Lagos ,Most Rev. Dr. Alfred Adewale Martins;  Father of the President (CYON) Chief Charles Anyiam –Osigwe.

Lagos State Commissioner For Youth, Sports and Social Development , Hon. Mobolaji Ogunlende; President CYON Lagos Archdiocese, Chukwuemeka Anyiam-Osigwe; both middle  pose with other members of (CYON).

 Cross Section of (CYON) Ipaja   Deanery, at the thanksgiving.

Cross Section of (CYON) Yaba   Deanery at the thanksgiving.

L-r… Archdiocesan (CYON) Executives, Welfare ., Adekunle Ebenezer ; General Secretary ,Esther  Shibigem; Sponsors  fidelity bank ,sales Executive, Celestine Adeaze Esther; President CYON Lagos Archdiocese, Chukwuemeka Anyiam-Osigwe; Fidelity bank sales Executive ,Olatunji Abisola. during the 38th  isolo Archdiocese youth day , Lagos Archdiocesan youth day  Celebration on ‘those who hope in the Lord will run and not be weary ‘ held in Lagos on 11/8/2024… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

