Catholic Youth Organization of Nigeria , 38th Lagos Archdiocesan youth day celebration

L-r. ..Lagos State Commissioner For Youth, Sports and Social Development , Hon. Mobolaji Ogunlende; President (CYON) Lagos Archdiocese, Chukwuemeka Anyiam-Osigwe; Vice President (CYON) Vivian Ibuodinma; President (CYON) Osogbo Diocese ,Emmanuel Abayomi Akinniyi; President (CYON) Abeokuta Diocese ,Virtues Nkwocha.

L-r… National youth Animator ,Catholic Secretariat of Nigerian CSN, Very Rev Fr. Boniface idoko; Archbishop of the Metropolitan See of Lagos ,Most Rev.Dr. Alfred Adewale Martins; Lagos State Commissioner For Youth, Sports and Social Development , Hon. Mobolaji Ogunlende; Archdiocesan (CYON) Chaplain Very Rev. Fr. Gabriel Odunaya and Isolo Deanery (CYON) Coordinator, Samuel Okoro.

L-r… The Dean of Isolo Deanery .Very Rev.Fr. Augustine Okhuelegbe; Archbishop of the Metropolitan See of Lagos ,Most Rev. Dr. Alfred Adewale Martins and National youth Animator ,Catholic Secretariat of Nigerian CSN, Very Rev Fr. Boniface idoko.

L-r… Assistant General Secretary (CYON)Marysandra Amazobi; General Secretary ,Esther Shibigem; Lagos State Commissioner For Youth, Sports and Social Development , Hon. Mobolaji Ogunlende; President CYON Lagos Archdiocese, Chukwuemeka Anyiam-Osigwe; Vice President (CYON) Vivian Ibuodinma and Financial Secretary ,Godwin Christopher Ogbonna .

L-r…Mrs. ijeoma Anyiam-Osigwe, his son President (CYON) Chukwuemeka Anyiam-Osigwe. Archbishop of the Metropolitan See of Lagos ,Most Rev. Dr. Alfred Adewale Martins; Father of the President (CYON) Chief Charles Anyiam –Osigwe.

Lagos State Commissioner For Youth, Sports and Social Development , Hon. Mobolaji Ogunlende; President CYON Lagos Archdiocese, Chukwuemeka Anyiam-Osigwe; both middle pose with other members of (CYON).

Cross Section of (CYON) Ipaja Deanery, at the thanksgiving.

Cross Section of (CYON) Yaba Deanery at the thanksgiving.

L-r… Archdiocesan (CYON) Executives, Welfare ., Adekunle Ebenezer ; General Secretary ,Esther Shibigem; Sponsors fidelity bank ,sales Executive, Celestine Adeaze Esther; President CYON Lagos Archdiocese, Chukwuemeka Anyiam-Osigwe; Fidelity bank sales Executive ,Olatunji Abisola. during the 38th isolo Archdiocese youth day , Lagos Archdiocesan youth day Celebration on ‘those who hope in the Lord will run and not be weary ‘ held in Lagos on 11/8/2024… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

