Catholic Priest Kidnappers arrested —- Police 

By Patience Ogbo

Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) led by DCP Olatunji Disu arrested an alleged kidnapping gang for allegedly abducting a catholic priest and killing one of their captors.

Parading the suspects at the IRT office in Abuja on Tuesday, police spokesperson CP Frank Mba said the suspected kidnapper identified as Babangida Usman, 25, a resident of Jere in Kaduna State revealed his gang also allegedly killed another abducted victim called Chinedu.

According to Usman, “Our gang kidnapped a Reverend Father and one Chinedu, but we killed Chinedu in the process.”

CP Mba added that the IRT arrested suspected armed robbery gang members who operate around Jos, Plateau State.

The suspects are: Abel Namfa, 23, Nakum Wazil, 32 and Jonah Patrick, 25.

Police spokesman said they were arrested for armed robbery and car theft.

The suspects allegedly stole a Toyota Corolla car, sold it and acquired an AK47 rifle.

According to one of the suspects, Abel, “I have been in robbery for 4years. We operate at Masaka, Nasarawa State. I once went to prison for robbery. We snatched a Toyota Corolla car and sold it at N900,000. We used part of the proceed to acquire an AK47 for 650,000.”

One of the suspects, Patrick, a borehole driller said he is ready to become a changed man and urged all armed robbers and kidnappers to quit their illicit job and surrender their weapons.

The IRT under Disu has made tremendous progress in crime detection and bursting.

His experience of many years as the commander in charge of the Rapid Response Squad in Lagos has largely contributed to the success the high command is recording.