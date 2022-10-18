Catholic priest kidnapped in Anambra after vigil

Gunmen have kidnapped a priest with the Catholic Archdiocese of Onitsha, Anambra State Rev. Fr. Joseph Igweagu.

The clergyman, a parish priest in charge of St Joseph’s Catholic Church, Abata Nsugbe, Anambra East Local Government Area, has been missing since October 12.

The priest was reportedly taken captive while returning after celebrating a funeral vigil mass at Umunnachi in the Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra.

A statement by the Catholic Archdiocese of Onitsha, made available to journalists on Tuesday, said the Archdiocese is doing everything possible to secure the priest’s freedom.

The statement titled, ‘An urgent call for sincere prayer – Re: Kidnap of Rev. Fr Joseph Igweagu’, was signed by the Archdiocesan Chancellor of Catholic Archdiocese of Onitsha, Rev. Fr. Prudentius Emeja Aroh.

It was, however, silent on whether his abductors had called to demand ransom or not.

The statement read, “It is with shock but strong faith in the love and protection of God that we announce to the priests, religious, lay faithful of Onitsha Archdiocese and all men and women of goodwill, the abduction of our Priest, Rev. Fr. Joseph Igweagu, the Parish Priest of St Joseph Parish, Abata Nsugbe.

“Rev. Fr. Joseph was kidnapped while returning to his house after celebrating a funeral vigil mass at Umunnachi on Wednesday evening, October 12, 2022. We solicit sincere prayer for his unconditional release from the hands of his abductors. The Archdiocese of Onitsha is doing everything possible to secure his freedom.”

The Catholic Archdiocese added that it would continue to pray for the safe return of the priest.