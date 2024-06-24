Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Catholic Men’s Guild , Annual Conference held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
L-r... Keynote Speaker , Deputy Vice Chancellor Augustine University , Rev.Fr.(Prof) Anthony Akinwale ; President Catholic Men’s Guild (CMG) Catholic Church of the Assumption, Falomo . Mr. Sylvester Ngini; Chairman of the Occasion, Chairman ,Salvic Petroleum Dr Ambrose .B.C Orjiakor ;  Vicar General, Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos ,Rev. Msgr. John K.A. Aniagwu,   Speaker Nigerian Lawyer and Human Rights Activist ,Mr. Femi Falana; Parish priest  Catholic Church of the  Assumption, Falomo. Very Rev. Fr Francis  Ike. during the (CMG ) Annual Conference ,theme ‘Strengthening the Nigerian Federalism ‘  What Options are There  .held at Colonades Hotel ikoyi in Lagos on 22/6/2024 ...PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
36
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L-r… Welfare Catholic Men’s Guild (CMG) Catholic Church of the Assumption, Falomo .  Mr. Kenneth Olisa ; President (CMG) Falomo , Mr. Sylvester Ngini; presenting a Plague to  the Guest Speaker Activist and Politician , Senator Shehu Sani ; Publicity Secretary  Mr. Eromosele Ugbeva ; Secretary. Mr Alberto Osuji,  during the (CMG )Annual Conference ,theme ‘Strengthening the Nigerian Federalism ‘  What Options are There  .held at Colonades Hotel ikoyi in Lagos .

L-R… Activist and Politician , Senator Shehu Sani, with  Nigerian Lawyer and Human Rights Activist ,Mr Femi Falana, both Speakers.

L-r …Mr Augustine Anozie  with Mr. Thomas .C Awagu, both  members of (CMG).

L-r… President Catholic Men’s Guild (CMG) Catholic Church of the Assumption, Falomo . Mr. Sylvester Ngini; presenting a Plague to the Guest Speaker Activist and Politician , Senator Shehu Sani .

L-r… Secretary. Catholic Church of the Assumption, Falomo .  Mr Alberto Osuji  with  retired Nigerian Navy officer.  Former Military Governor of Imo State   James N.J. Aneke.

Cross Section of Members of (CMG) / Guest during the Catholic Men’s Guild  (CMG ) Annual Conference theme ‘Strengthening the Nigerian Federalism ‘  What Options are There  .held at Colonades Hotel ikoyi in Lagos on 22/6/2024 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 11336 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, June 24, 2024

When Nigeria’s Chief Law Officer Obstructs Justice

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, June 21, 2024

Nigerian Society of Engineers , Ikeja branch innovation…

1 of 475