Catholic Men’s Guild , Annual Conference held in Lagos

L-r… Welfare Catholic Men’s Guild (CMG) Catholic Church of the Assumption, Falomo . Mr. Kenneth Olisa ; President (CMG) Falomo , Mr. Sylvester Ngini; presenting a Plague to the Guest Speaker Activist and Politician , Senator Shehu Sani ; Publicity Secretary Mr. Eromosele Ugbeva ; Secretary. Mr Alberto Osuji, during the (CMG )Annual Conference ,theme ‘Strengthening the Nigerian Federalism ‘ What Options are There .held at Colonades Hotel ikoyi in Lagos .

L-R… Activist and Politician , Senator Shehu Sani, with Nigerian Lawyer and Human Rights Activist ,Mr Femi Falana, both Speakers.

L-r …Mr Augustine Anozie with Mr. Thomas .C Awagu, both members of (CMG).

L-r… President Catholic Men’s Guild (CMG) Catholic Church of the Assumption, Falomo . Mr. Sylvester Ngini; presenting a Plague to the Guest Speaker Activist and Politician , Senator Shehu Sani .

L-r… Secretary. Catholic Church of the Assumption, Falomo . Mr Alberto Osuji with retired Nigerian Navy officer. Former Military Governor of Imo State James N.J. Aneke.

Cross Section of Members of (CMG) / Guest during the Catholic Men’s Guild (CMG ) Annual Conference theme ‘Strengthening the Nigerian Federalism ‘ What Options are There .held at Colonades Hotel ikoyi in Lagos on 22/6/2024 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng