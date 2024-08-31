Catholic Church Condemns Priests Establishing Private Ministries As Side Hustle 

By Cosmas Chukwu

The Catholic Church in Nigeria has criticized priests for setting up private ministries, warning that these activities deviate from church guidelines and cause disunity among the faithful.

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) issued this statement following their meeting from August 22 to 30 in Auchi Diocese, Edo State.

“The proliferation of private ministries by some priests and lay faithful in our church is a matter of great concern,” the CBCN stated. These ministries often engage in unorthodox practices that scandalize the faithful and undermine church unity.

The CBCN also expressed concern that priests involved in these private ministries lose focus on their primary responsibilities as spiritual leaders. “Many of these priests become distracted from their primary duty as pastors of souls,” the statement added.

The church reaffirmed its teachings and urged priests to use their spiritual gifts under the guidance of church authorities. The CBCN cautioned the faithful to be wary of individuals claiming to represent the church while operating outside its authority.

“We remind all, priests, religious, and lay faithful alike, that spiritual gifts are meant to build up the body of Christ, not for selfish glorification (cf. I Corinthians 12: 7-18),” the CBCN stated. The conference called on all who wish to use their gifts for the church to adhere to established rules and submit to the competent authority.

