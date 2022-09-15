Catholic Bishops  pray for peace to reign in Imo

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

Disturbed by the high level of insecurity in Imo state, Catholic Bishops in Nigeria have offered prayers for peace to reign in Imo State

The Bishops however commended the present administration in the state for the infrastructural development in the state

The Bishops made particular reference to the 35 kilometres Owerri-Orlu dual carriage way and other projects which were recently commissioned by President Muhammadu Buha

The Bishops are in Owerri holding their 2022 Second Plenary at the Holy Trinity Catholic Cathedral Orlu

They said their trip to Owerri through the dualised road was a beautiful site to behold.

According to them, ” Governor Uzodimma’s government deserves all the peace it needed to continue to serve the people better”

President of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, His Grace, Most Rev. Dr. Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji who is also the Catholic Archbishop of the Owerri Metropolitan Province on behalf of the Bishops, thanked Governor Uzodimma for giving them the opportunity to lunch with his Cabinet

In his short remarks, Governor Uzodimma said his joy knew no bounds hosting the Bishops

He urged the Bishops to have it at the back of their mind that the government under his watch belongs to them, insisting that it is a special blessing from God that he is the Governor of the State.

To the Bishops he said: “Your prayers are working; continue to pray and own up to your own because charity begins at home.”

He however reminded the Bishops that his administration is open to support the Church pointing out that most of the activities of the Church involves raising funds to carry on with God’s work

Ranking members of the clergy who were hosted include, His Eminences Peter Cardinal Okpaleke and John Cardinal Onaiyekan; His Grace, Augustine Ukwuoma, His Grace Archbishop Anthony JV Obinna, His Grace Olawale Martins, His Grace Matthew Hassan Kukah among others.

Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Ahmed Wase, Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prof Placid Njoku, Deputy Chief Whip of the House, Nkeiru Onyejiocha, Senator (General) Ike Nwachukwu (rtd), Senator Osita Izunaso, Secretary to Government of Imo State, Chief Cosmas Iwu, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie and other top government