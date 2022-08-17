Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos Block Rosary Crusade celebrates @ 50, Mulls establishment of Crusade Center in Badagry

It was a beauty to behold as the Block Rosary Crusade, Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos one of the notable Marian Apostolate in the Catholic Church celebrated her 50th year anniversary recently.

The event which held on Sunday August 14, 2022 threw the host parish, Christ the King Catholic Church Ilasamaja, Lagos into a beehive of activities as the various deaneries, parishes and centers of the Block Rosary Crusader congregated at the church for what turned out to be a glorious celebration amidst thanksgiving. It was indeed a beautiful occasion which was massively attended by the members, families, friends, associates and supporters of the Marian movement including the pioneer members in and outside the Lagos Archdiocese.

Christ the King Catholic Church Parish Ilasamaja was like a pilgrim center as people mingled in recitation of the rosary considering that the event which started with the celebration Holy Mass attracted the presence of priests, religious and personages from different works of life.

Block Rosary Crusade being a pious society in the Catholic Church whose main objective is to live and propagate the striking message of the Blessed Virgin Mary at Fatima in 1917 was initiated in Nigeria in 1956. It is an association of Catholics who fight evil and sin with the Holy Rosary. It is a noble society that originated from the Holy Mother of God’s apparition on October 13, 1917 at Fatima in Portugal.

The society started in Lagos Archdiocese in 1972 at exactly No.10 Obanikoro Street, Idumota, Lagos Island and Very Rev. Msgr. Christopher Adebowale Edema Boyo was the first Priest to receive the society in his Parish, St. Patrick Catholic Church,I dumagbo, Lagos Island in 1974. Within a short time, what seemed like a flame became a fire and spread to other parts of Lagos Archdiocese. As at date, the society exists in the 20 deaneries of the Archdiocese. Monsignor Christopher Adebowale Edema Boyo and the second chaplain, Very Rev. Fr. Benjamin Bello were present during the Celebration.

Celebrating the 50 years of Block Rosary Crusade existence in Lagos Archdiocese, the general president, Mr. Jude Mark Agbo presented for unveiling the proposed Block Rosary Crusade Retreat Center Project at Ibiye, Badagry, Lagos which will accommodate Grotto of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Chapel, School, hostels among other projects. He subsequently asked for generous support from all and sundry to actualize the dream.

Narrating the story of formation of this noble society in Lagos Archdiocese, the leadership sequence and Ibiye BRC Retreat Ground, Chairman of the occasion, High Chief Callistus Chukwunonso Okafor explained why the place should be put into effective use without further delay. He encouraged all not to look back in supporting the project of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Other dignitaries that graced the occasion who are also products of this unassuming society include, Lagos Archdiocesan Chaplain, Rev. Fr. Andrew Gabriel Abhulime who represented the Archbishop of Lagos, His Grace, Most Dr Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins, Chief Ignatius Onedibe, High Chief Remigius Nwokonkwo, Mr. & Mrs. Humphrey Egejuru, Chief Cajethan Amadi, Sir Aloysius and Lady Eunice Akabuogu, Eze-Ndi-Igbo of Bariga Lagos, High Chief Stephen Agabiga, High Chief Uche Iloka, the National President of Block Rosary Crusade Nigeria, Mr. Celestine-Maria Diovu, the immediate Past National President BRCN, Mr. Fidelis-Mary Nwachukwu, the National Promoter, Mr. Pius Mathew Zibiri and the Lagos Provincial President, Mr. Innocent Patrick Okeke among others.

Rounding up the event, the planning committee chairman, Mr. Ikechukwu Emmanuel Uzuegbu appreciated God and thanked the Parish Priest of Christ the King Catholic Church Ilasamaja, Rev. Fr. Francis Olukwu {SJ},various leaders of the Archdiocesan Block Rosary Crusade, Patrons, Patronesses, and all the guests for their contributions that led to the success of the event.

