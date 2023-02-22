Champion Newspapers Limited
Cash crunch: FCT Hospitals adopt alternative payment options for patients

Favour Ishember, Abuja

 worried by the challenges faced by patients in making their payments in the hospital to receive medical attention, Authorities of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, has

 mandated all the Medical Directors to engage the service of multiple Point of Sale, PoS, operators at the moment in their various hospitals as an alternative means of payment for medical bills.

 

The Secretary, Health and Human Services Secretariat of the FCTA, Dr Abubakar Tafida made the disclosure to Journalists in Abuja Nigeria’s capital in the face of the current currency crunch across the country.

 

 

Dr Tafida also warned that the administration will not hesitate to sanction any medical officials that refuse to attend to patience and turn them back because of the current situation at across the country as a result of the CBN new cashless policy.

 

While assuring residents of the FCT that the administration is doing everything possible to ease their challenge, Dr Tafida explained that the situation is not just peculiar to the FCT but a national challenge which he said will soon be over.

 

 This is even as the Administration deployed alternative measure of payment by patients to ease their difficulty while trying to access medical attention in hospital.

