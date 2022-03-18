Car Theft: Police Arrests Man 48, Others over use of master key to steal cars

. I ‘ve bought 100 cars from the kingpin and others syndicates-suspect. .As Police parades other criminals for criminal conspiracy, kidnappings and armed robbery.

From Jonas Ezieke, Abuja.

The Nigeria Police Force NPF on Thursday arrested and paraded criminal suspects including Rotimi Oyewole 48 for allegedly using a masterkey to stell cars from car owners across the states of the Federation.

Operatives of the Inspector-General of Police IGP Usman Alkali.Baba’s Special Tactical Squad acting through actionable intelligence arrested the suspect’s at their different hideouts in well coordinated operations by the Police team

Parading the suspects at the STS Headquarters Guzape Abuja the Acting Force Public Relations Officer FPRO CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said that the suspect a native of Iwo in Osun State was apprehended alongside other criminal syndicate members for theft of two Toyota and one Honda cars.

According to him, the key suspect and one Addulwahab are ex-convicts who specialise in using a masterkey to steal cars and sell in Kaduna and other cities.

The duo he said produce fake chasis number of vehicles and use them to sell any stolen car to any buyer who wants car for any reason

The STS operatives also arrested one Abdul who specialises in using fake vehicle number plate to sell stolen cars brought to him by the gang members.

Upon interrogation by the Police team, he confessed to have bought a total of 100 stolen cars from the gang members and other criminals adding that he had been in the business for twenty years.

Other crime suspect’s arrested by the Police include Bello Idris 25, Idris Yusuf 21 and Shuaibu Usman 23 who are gang of kidnap for ransom suspect’s that allegedly collected N3 million from one of the victims of their kidnappings

The middle aged suspect’s were apprehended in Kachina area of Kaduna by the Police team and they operated along the Abuja-Kaduna of expressway and later mo before they were arrested.

Some other suspects arrested for crime of criminal conspiracy and armed robbery include Ashiru Adamu and Malami Shehu who are said to be criminals specialised in supplying of weapons to other criminal gangs in Kwara and other states.

Others suspects arrested by the STS are Adams Ibrahim 37 and Idris Abdulwahab 26 who were nabbed by the Police team as armed robbery suspects that robbed a new generation bank in Ondo State.

Moreover, there is one Mvom Michael a woman who was apprehended by the Police in Plateau State for gun running and sale of arms and ammunition to criminals including bandits operating in Zamfara, Kaduna and other cities

The Police authorities also nabbed and paraded one Musa Udie an ex-convict who was arrestes by the Police for stealing a car before his arrest

All the suspects who were interrogated by the Police and journalists covering the lead internal security agency confessed their involvement in the allegations against them by the Police

The Acting Force Spokesman CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi has assured that all the suspect will be prosecuted in the nation’s law courts after the conclusion of the investigation of the crimes by the Police authorities.