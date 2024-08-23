Car crushes OAU final year student to death

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, has been thrown into mourning following the death of a final-year student identified as Miss Esu Rita Ema.

The deceased, a student of the Department of Foreign Languages of the institution, tragically lost her life in a fatal accident near the university’s main gate.

Daily Champion gathered that the deceased, who was on her way to submit her final-year project, was knocked by a speeding car that ran over her.

According to an eyewitness, who was simply identified as Idris, the deceased was holding a copy of her project.

He said, “This is so sad. I saw the girl holding a copy of her project, and in a blink of an eye, the Lexus car hit her, ran over her, and you can barely recognise her.”

Reacting to the tragic incident, the school’s management, in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the University, Abiodun Olarewaju, revealed that officers of the Nigerian Police have arrested the driver for investigation and further necessary action.

Abiodun noted that the body of the deceased has been deposited at the mortuary of the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex.

He added that the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Adebayo Simeon BAMIRE, has sent a condolence message to the parents of the deceased through the Dean, Student Affairs, Professor Adeolu Odedire.

“The student, who was said to be coming to the campus to submit her final year project to her supervisor, was crossing the Ife-IIbadan axis of road at the campus gate when the accident happened.

“The members of the Federal Road Safety Corps came to recover the corpse of the student and deposited it at the mortuary of the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex while the officers of the Nigerian Police have arrested the driver for investigation and further necessary action,” he said.

However, the school management appealed to the parents, siblings, family, friends, and classmates to take solace in God, adding that “the Lord will give us all the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

