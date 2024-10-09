Champion Newspapers Limited
Capacity Building Workshop for Justices , Judges held in Abuja

L -R …Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu; Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin; Vice President Kashim Shettima; Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat kekere-Ekun and former Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyeoku at the EFCC and NJI Capacity Building Workshop for Justices and Judges held at the NJI Headquarters, Abuja …..yesterday. Deputy […]

 L -R... Chairman, Senate Committee on Anti-corruption and Financial Crimes, Senator Emmanuel Udende; Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu; Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin; Vice President Kashim Shettima; Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat kekere-Ekun; former Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyeoku; Attorney General of the federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi; Executive Chairman, Economic and Financial Crime Commission(EFCC), Ola Olukayode and Chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu at the EFCC and NJI Capacity Building Workshop for Justices and Judges held at the NJI Headquarters, Abuja …..yesterday.
Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu( L ) and former Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyeoku at the EFCC and NJI Capacity Building Workshop for Justices and Judges held at the NJI Headquarters, Abuja …..yesterday.

 

