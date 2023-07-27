High rate of out-of-school children: major challenge for Nigeria – UNICEF. 

From: SELYA YARNAP, Bauchi

United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) has stated that despite efforts and resources expended on education, no fewer than 10 million school-aged children in Nigeria are out of school.

It said, it is a development that has become a major challenge to all.

The Chief of Bauchi Field Office of UNICEF, Dr Tushar Rane revealed this in an opening remarks at the Media Dialogue on Out-of-School Children in Bauchi State at Chartwell Hotel Misau on Wednesday.

Dr Rane said, “Education is a fundamental right that empowers children to reach their full potential, it is deeply concerning that, due to varying factors, a significant number of children in Bauchi state are unable to access this fundamental right, robbing them of their dreams and aspirations.”

“Education plays a vital role in the development of any country. Quality education, especially at basic level, is integral to socio-economic development; no nation can rise above its educational level,” he said.

According to him,”at UNICEF, we are committed to improving the lives of children and women in Nigeria, especially in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs); and the Education for All (EFA) goals of educating all children at all levels and in all groups.”

“We work with the government to enhance planning for improved delivery of education. We also support the government to remove systemic barriers that impede children’s access to quality education.”

“Our work with the government is further enhanced through collaboration with traditional leaders, Civil Society Organizations, faith-based organizations, communities, and other development partners to find solutions that will result in getting the out-of-school children back to school,” he said

He stated also that the media dialogue is expected to be a platform for open and constructive discussions on the root causes of the issue of out-of-school-children, the challenges hindering school-aged children’s access to education, and most importantly, the potential solutions that we can collectively work towards in Bauchi state.

In this year’s enrollment drive campaign, Dr Tushar Rane said UNICEF will be engaging traditional/religious stakeholders, School Based Management Committees, and youths to ensure effective awareness and mobilization of parents, guardians, communities, on the importance of enrolling all school-age children in schools.

According to him, “We all have roles to play in ensuring children of school age in Bauchi state are enrolled into school at the right age. By working hand in hand, we can pave the way for a brighter and more inclusive future for children in Bauchi and beyond.”

Dr Tushar Rane then commended the media for their support to the cause of advancing child rights concerns in Nigeria and reiterated UNICEF commitment to strengthening the partnership with Media to ensure that all school age children in Nigeria, including those in Bauchi State, fulfil their right to quality education

End