Cancer scare: NAFDAC reiterates ban on importation of indomie noodles

The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has

reiterated that importation of Indomie noodles is banned in Nigeria.

Director-general of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday, said the product is one of the foods on the federal government’s prohibition list.

According to her, the noodle reportedly dangerous to human health is not allowed in the country, and therefore not registered by the agency

She added that NAFDAC only approved circulation of indomie noodles produced in Nigeria and not imported.

The statement read: “It should be noted that indomie noodles have been banned from being imported into the country for many years. It is one of the foods on the government prohibition list. It is not allowed in Nigeria, and therefore not registered by NAFDAC,” she explained.

Meanwhile, in response to the news of recalled Indomie noodles by Taiwan and Malaysia governments, she said NAFDAC has started investigating and responding immediately.

“Tomorrow, May 2, 2023 , NAFDAC’s Food Safety and Applied Nutrition Directorate will randomly sample indomie noodles (including the seasoning) from the production facilities while Post Marketing Surveillance Directorate samples from the markets.

“The compound of interest is ethylene oxide, so the Director, Food Lab Services Directorate has been engaged. He is working on the methodology for the analysis,” she stated.

She described the action as extra caution to ensure that the product is not smuggled ingo the country.

“We also want to be sure that the spices used for the Indomie and other noodles in Nigeria are tested. That is what NAFDAC Food Safety and Applied Nutrition (FSAN) and Post Marketing Surveillance (PMS) are doing this week at the production facilities and in the market, respectively. Thank you. The public will be duly updated with the outcomes of the investigation,” she noted.

