…. as Stakeholders back government, demand for Mazi Nnamdi KANU’S release

By Cosmas Chukwu

Sequel to the cancelation of the Monday Sit-at-home in the state by Gov Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, he has convoked a town hall meeting of critical Stakeholders to advise them of the details of the development.

The meeting which had heads of educational institutions, health institutions, professional groups, clerical and traditional groups, town unions, market leaders, students and youth groups and transport leaders, had also Gov Mbah and his government leaders.

After serious brainstorming, the meeting arrived at the following under it’s commun ique which was signed by the leaders present.

“COMMUNIQUE ISSUED AT THE END OF THE TOWN-HALL MEETING WITH VARIOUS ENUGU STATE STAKEHOLDERS ON THE CANCELLATION OF THE MONDAY SIT-AT-HOME ORDER IN THE STATE HELD AT THE BANQUET HALL, OLD GOVERNMENT LODGE, ENUGU, ON SATURDAY, 10TH JUNE, 2023.*

” Further to the meetings held by the Government of Enugu State with individual groups and stakeholders ahead of the ban of the Monday sit-at-home, stakeholders and representatives of various bodies, institutions, organisations, associations, including government officials and heads of security and intelligence agencies at the Old Government Lodge, Enugu, on Saturday, June 10, 2023 to further deliberate on the subject matter and the way forward.

“After extensive and exhaustive deliberations at the town-hall meeting, which also had the Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, and the Deputy Governor, Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai, in attendance, it was resolved:

1. That the decision of the Enugu State Government cancelling the Monday sit-at-home order considering that its detrimental impacts on productivity, investment flow, and the Igbo spirit of creativity, entrepreneurship and commerce is hereby endorsed by the town-hall.

“2. That the town-hall commends the State Governor, His Excellency, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, on the laudable steps taken so far to ensure peace is returned to the state, which include his recent visit to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu; opening door for dialogue with those with genuine grievances.

“3. That the town-hall reiterates the position of the State Government, and further appeals to the President to act on the governor’s request by releasing Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and expedite the process of national healing, national integration and national reconciliation.

“4. That the town-hall calls on the State Government to resuscitate, overhaul, rejig and strengthen internal security mechanisms such as the Community Policing, Neighbourhood Watch, Forest Guards, amongst others, in the state.

” 5. That the stakeholders and representatives of various groups at the town-hall meeting – traditional rulers, religious leaders, heads of institutions, corporate bodies, youth and students leaders, transport and market associations, etc. – shall educate and sensitize their members on the gains of ending the Monday sit-at-home and getting back to work.

“6. That the security agencies should continue to work round the clock in order to reassure citizens and residents of their safety, not only on Mondays, but also on other days of the week.

” 7. That the town-hall proposes that the Government should procure special commercial city buses and taxies that will ply the routes beyond 9.00 pm when tricycle operators are prohibited from doing so.

” 9. That the town-hall supports any security measure or measures and other steps the State Government deems necessary in order to end the Monday sit-at-home and get people back to work in the overall interest of the state and its residents.

” 10. That the town-hall enjoins members of the public to resume work and go about their normal daily businesses as various security and intelligence agencies have, in their joint and collaborative efforts, given assurance(s) of their safety, including proactive responses to distress calls any time of the day.

“11. That the town-hall urges members of the public to continue to support the government and security agencies by sharing vital information with them, including suspicious movements and gatherings by strange persons or groups of persons in any part of the state, including forests and borders.

“12. That the town-hall urges persons and groups with genuine grievances to take the opportunity of dialogue offered by the Government of Enugu State to engage the government on their grievances to ensure lasting peace and security in the state.”

“SIGNATORIES

………………………

Comrade Stephen Aniagu

President, Enugu State Amalgamated

Traders Association

Comr. Barr. Fabian Nwigbo

Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress

Mr. Ben Asogwa

Chairman, Trade Union Congress

Comrade Nweke Odoh T.

Chairman, Nigeria Union of Teachers, Enugu State Chapter.

Comrade Ebuka Okoh

Chairman, National Youth Council of Nigeria

Enugu State Chapter.

Mr. Paully Eze

Chairman, Association of Presidents-General, Enugu State

CP Ahmed Ammani

Commissioner of Police

Comr. Onyebuchi Igboke O

Chairman, NGOs

Comr. Ugochukwu Anichukwu

National Association of Nigerian Students

Chief Martins Asogwa

NURTW, Enugu State

Barr. Ugo Ferdinard Ugwueze

Coordinating Chairman, Nigeria Bar Association, Enugu State

Rev. Emmanuel O. Edeh

Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, Enugu State

Comr. Monday Onwuka

Chairman, Tricycle Riders Association

HRH Amb. Lawrence Agubuzu

Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council

Most Revd Prof. Emmanuel Chukwuma

Bishop, Anglican Ecclesiastical Communion

Hon. Solomon Onah

Chairman, ALGON Enugu State

Prince Chiwetalu Nwatu

Coordinator, Financial Institutions in Enugu State

Hon. Dr. (Mrs) Ngozi Ozioko

Chairperson, Nsukka Traders Association

Jasper Onyeka

Chairman, Organised Labour

Sammy Ajufor

For the Media Community in Enugu State

Comrade Alor Edwin Ikechukwu

Chairman, Inter-Party Advisory Council, Enugu State”