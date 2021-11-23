Champion Newspapers Limited
Can Udoka Guide The Celtics Back To Prominence In The East?

The Boston Celtics endured a slow start to the 2021/22 NBA season under new head coach Ime Udoka, but have gradually started to find their feet with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown finding their form on the court. Udoka made history in the NBA when he replaced Brad Stevens in the off-season, becoming the first Nigerian head coach to grace the sideline.

The 44-year-old drifted in and out of the league during a seven-year NBA career, but impressed Gregg Popovich enough during his time with the San Antonio Spurs to secure a coaching berth. He worked under Popovich for seven years before spending one season apiece at the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets before being hired by Stevens to serve as his replacement following his move to Basketball Operations in Boston.

