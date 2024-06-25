CAN demands solution for Nigeria’s socio-economic predicaments, urges Christian denominations to unite, pray for nation’s deliverance.

Jacob Ogodo, Abakaliki.

The Christian Association of Nigeria has stressed the need for a permanent solution to Nigeria’s socio-economic predicaments, urging christians across the nation to unite and increase the tempo of their prayers for Nigeria to attract God’s deliverance out of its current economic and social conditions.

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN Ebonyi State Chapter, Rev Scamb Nwokolo who made this call during a thanksgiving service to mark his 60th birthday on Saturday at the Universal Christ Ministry of All Nations, Abakaliki.

He called on all christian denominations in the country to unite purposefully in prayers for the nation for God to disappoint her enemies.

Nwokolo, who is the Founder and General Overseer of the Church, maintained that prayers are a necessary key to unlock the great potential of the country for the enjoyment of the citizens, adding that the country needs more prayers now than at any other time in her history.

The CAN Chairman said: “This is a time we are supposed to be more prayerful in the state and beyond the state, praying for the good of Nigeria, praying for the spiritual growth of the nation, so that God will deliver Nigeria from this great quagmire we are experiencing economically, socially, politically and otherwise.

“So doing, the Nigeria nation, which is endowed with great potential, will begin to enjoy the dividends.

“When we are prayer-less, it allows the enemies to destabilize the entire nation.

“But when Christians come together, join hands in prayer, it will help us to have a very peaceful society, which all of us will be proud of.”

While praying for the peace and prosperity of Ebonyi State, Nwokolo commended Governor Francis Nwifuru for his fatherly disposition in the governance of the state, which he said has continued to pay off in almost all sectors.

He called on all Ebonyi people and residents of the state to show love to one another irrespective of origin, tribe or faith.

He said: “Let everyone eschew all manner of bitterness and antagonism and come together, knowing that our destiny is inextricably bound together as a people. When we know that, it will make us move further.”

Nwokolo who appreciated God for an added year to his age, prayed for the continuous oneness of the church in the state particularly and the country in general.

He renewed his pledge that he would continue to harness the experiences and wisdom bestowed on him by God’s grace through the added year to pilot the affairs of the church peacefully in the state.

The wife of the celebrant, Esther Nwokolo; his first daughter, Miracle Nwankwo; and the Head of Programmes, Nigeria Television Authority, Abakaliki, Abigail Ezeani-Iheukwumere, who is also an evangelist in the church, prayed God to increase the CAN chairman in wisdom, good health and many more fruitful years in his endeavours.

Iheukwumere said: “My prayer for His Eminence is that the Lord will keep him, preserve him and grant him wisdom.

“And that he will grow from glory to higher glory and from strength to strength.

“As he celebrates his 60th birthday, God will empower him more and increase his anointing so that he will do more exploits.

“But one very important thing I want to wish him is a long life in good health.”

In a sermon, Bishop Oluchukwu Onuigbo of the National Evangelical Mission admonished Christians to always learn to number their days, adding that such consciousness would enable them to understand where they were and where they are heading at any stage of their life.

Onuigbo said being aware of one’s number of days on earth would help one draw closer to God, knowing that the earth is not a permanent abode.

He urged Christians not to take part in plotting the downfall of their pastors and mentors, but to support, appreciate and be a source of strength to them as they age in service of God and humanity.

The event featured goodwill messages from the various CAN blocs, youth and women wings of CAN, local government executives and numerous friends and associates who described the celebrant as humble, kind, generous, patient and godly.