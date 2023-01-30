CAN chairman solicits support for reformation

AKOR SYLVESTER- Abuja

The newly elected chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Timothy Amakom, has solicited the support of the members of the Christian body in his resolve to reform the association for better, even as he outlined his 7-point agenda in order to achieve the feat.

Amakom who spoke during the Inauguration of the Newly Elected Officers of FCT CAN in Abuja, yesterday commended the commitment of the past executive of the association towards the development and prospect of the christian body, promising to build on their achievements and bring more innovation to the association.

He said his administration’s 7-point agenda would take the association to a greater height, while calling for collaboration and good working relationship amongst members.

The Chairman said; “Today is not for too many speeches but to, on behalf of my executives, assure you all of our determined resolve to continue to make CAN FCT a better place for us all to belong and worship God.

“Let me assure you all that throughout my tenure that will last for 5 years, we shall vigorously pursue A 7-point agenda.

“They include, embark on building some of the developmental projects such as the CAN secretariat, embarking on sensitization workshops and seminars to boost the leadership capacity of CAN FCT, its wings and members at all levels, engaging inter-bloc fellowship to help foster peace and unity among all churches just as our Lord Jesus Christ prayed that we may be one in the book of John, aggresively pursue more pilgrimage slot to enable more of us visit the Holy site so as to have the spiritual feeling of God’s touch”,.

Others, the CAN chairman said, were, organizing prayer and rural Evangelism will be my watch word towards fulfilling the great commission of our Lord Jesus Christ, ensuring good and harmonious working relationship with government and other relevant agencies including International Organizations towards promoting peace, security and lives of every Christian and by extension Nigerians, and to the indigent, vulnerable and downtrodden amongst us, we shall seek possible economy and empowerment avenues towards alleviating their sufferings and putting food on their tables”,.

He solicited for maximum cooperation from every member of CAN to ensure the success of the 7 point agenda tailored towards repositioning CAN FCT for a better projection of God’s work.

Amakom said the doors of the association were widely opened to receive constructive ideas and initiatives that will promote and improve the general well being of every member under the umbrella of the great Association.

He used the medium to commend the good leadership of the president of CAN, Most Rev. Daniel C. Okoh, while appreciating the immediate past Chairman and the Secretary, Rev Jonah Samson and Bishop Mike Akpami among other executives for their unwavering support and efforts in the affairs of God that culminated in the quality leadership they demonstrated in FCT CAN during their tenure.

He also thanked his Personal Assistant, Prophetess Ibeneme Ebelechukwu for being there in helping him to succeed in his administration right from his bloc, saying he was pleased to work with her.