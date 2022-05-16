Campaign of calumny by opposition won’t stop my re-election– Oyetola

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

The Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, has said that campaign of calumny by opposition parties would not stop his re-election.

Oyetola maintained that he is confident of the support of the masses whom he had shown love and passion for their welfare.

He stated these during the N30 million fund raising ceremony organised by the Ebira Community in Osogbo, Osun state on Sunday.

The governor said his decision to seek for a re-election was due to the confidence reposed in his administration by the electorate, who appreciated his meaningful contributions in the last three and half years.

The governor was represented at the event by his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye.

The governor said that since the inception of his administration, he had embarked on series of developmental projects as well as prompt payment of salaries and pensions.

Oyetola also said that his administration was aware of the importance of security and social stability as the fundamental purpose for which the government was instituted and has lived up to that responsibility.

He said, “since the inception of our administration, concerted efforts have been centred on fortifying the state security architecture through the establishment of security Joint Taskforce to complement the mainstream security agencies in preventing crimes in the state.

“To further exhibit our administration’s commitment to security of lives and property, 360 persons were recruited into the state Amotekun with the procurement of 20 security vehicles and several communication gadgets to support them in the discharge of their responsibility.

“More than 750 vigilantes groups were also recuited in all the local government areas of the state to solidify the state security network.”

Oyetola said that the electorate, who massively elected him in 2018, could attest to his resounding achievements in the area of infrastructure, education, health care delivery, empowerment, social intervention and other critical areas of development.

Oyetola, who assured that he would not betray the trust of the people,when re-elected, urged the electorate not to allow those who lack basic of knowledge of governance to deceive them.

The governor also urged members of the Ebira community to continue to live in peace with their host communities.

Oyetola said peaceful coexistence would bring stability and enhance national economic growth and development.

The governor also appealed to the Ebira Community to support his re-election in the forthcoming governorship election, so as to enable him consolidate on the achievements of the past years.

However, in recognition of his good leadership style, an award of excellence was presented to Oyintiloye by the Ebira community at the event.

In his remarks, the president of the group, Shaibu Abere, commended the governor for his love for the non-indigenes, which had made Osun a peaceful state without intertribal conflicts.

Abere, stated that their businesses had been thriving well due to prompt payment of workers’ salaries, as civil servants formed bulk of their patrons.

He also commended the governor for various devopmental projects across the state, adding that the group would continue to live peacefully with other tribes and also support the governor for for his re-election.