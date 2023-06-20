Caleb College, ray of hope to decadence in Nigeria’s education sector -Adebogun

An Educationist and Director of Caleb Group of Schools, Dr. Ola Adebogun, has described the establishment of Caleb Group of Schools as a ray of hope to the decadence in the nation’s education sector.

Dr. Adebogun, who made these remarks during a chat with newsmen in Lagos early in the week, noted that the Group of Schools was not only solidly founded on the Christian ideals of yesteryears that once made education a highly priced jewel, but to also provide succour to the falling standard in the educational system.

He stated that having been armed with a vision and inspiration derived from the enduring works of great Christian missionaries and educationists like George Muller, David Livingstone and others, Caleb Group of Schools came into existence with an aim to give all students sound academic training cum faultless moral polishing.

The Educationist noted that all the schools in the Caleb Group uphold and promote the importance of personal values, the need for respect of individuals and their property, of telling the truth and keeping promises, the need for good manners and self- discipline.

Adebogun further explained that the Group’s aim was practically to turn out morally and academically sound products, which have been actualized with its existing fully equipped science laboratories, modern libraries, well equipped music departments, moral counselling centres, neat environment conducive for learning, seasoned and tested educational personnels, among other infrastructure.

He noted that for decades now, the schools in the Group have all prepared many students who have gained admission into the universities of high standard in Nigeria and overseas with well developed personal skills, self – confidence and the best academic qualifications within their scope.

” All our schools in Caleb Group offer a competitive environment, yet one that actively seeks to promote the achievement in every child, and sometimes that achievement is simply by taking part, more so that the opportunities and facilities we offer our children are second to none”

The Director, who appraised the achievements of the Caleb Group of Schools since its take – off in 1986, said the enviable record of the Group was a step in the right direction, attributing the achievements to the hardworking staff and the Group’s offer of balanced education that combines morals with quality teaching and industrial experience in a serene atmosphere conducive for learning.

“At Caleb Group of Schools Godliness, Innovation, Service, Integrity, Team Work, Excellence and Creativity are our core values and to all these, we give God all the glory”, Dr. Adebogun stated.

