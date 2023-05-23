Caleb College consistent huge success, results of commitment to standards, says Adebogun

The Director of Caleb Group of Schools, Dr. Ola Adebogun, has attributed the school’s 100percent record of excellence and the various laurels received over the years to the institution’s conformity to quality standards with both Nigerian and British integrated curriculum.

Adebogun, who made these remarks during a chat with newsmen at Ikeja, Lagos State, early in the week, noted that the Caleb Group of Schools’ performance in both national and international competitions have further confirmed the institution’s core objectives of ensuring the production of accomplished and ambitious boys and girls of proven integrity who are ready to make significant contributions to national growth.

He, however, noted that the beauty of the record of excellence often achieved by the college in various examinations was the fact that since the establishment of the school, it had always recorded 100percent success in all national and external examinations.

The Caleb Group Director further explained that the school’s success story over the the years strongly indicated the great potentials in the institution with the sole aim of developing each student into a confident, happy, and well – rounded child, thereby instilling in him or her a realisation that it was the development of the mind and body, the enrichment of the intellect and a consideration for others that were the foundation stones for ultimate success.

“Our aim is practically to turn out morally and academically sound products and to this end, we seek to give the students the best and highest possible academic, Christian and moral education”, he said.

Dr. Adebogun, however, expressed his joy in the products of the school whose track records in their different endeavours remained unbeatable, adding that they had successfully stood against the absurdities of life and became pride of the college.

He noted that records revealed that the school’s products are today diplomats of moral rectitude whose passion and dedication to the advancement of the global community are unequalled.

‘We are proud of our school products who are today men and women with horrendous achievements and big zest that have provided the platforms for many to rest and we will continue to identify with their success stories”

Products of Caleb College have won several laurels ranging from the Proprietor’s Nomination for the Lagos State Man of the Year in 2012 to the college winning the 2015 / 2016 Cambridge Learner Awards, the 2014 Lagos State National Institute of Education Planning and Administration Award, the 2015 Prestige Education Award as the Best Private Secondary School of the Year in Lagos State, the 2017 West African Quality Education Award as Best World Class Quality Education School of the Year, the 2017 ICPC National Anti – Corruption debate competition, the 2020 David Shepherd first prize Award at the Global Canvass Children’s Art competition, held at the National Museum in the United Kingdom.

Others include the 2020 edition of the Global Diamond Challenge competition for JETS clubs, held in Delwares, United States, the 2020 World Scavenger Hunt Award and the Proprietor’s Award for Excellence in Educational Management by the Black Heritage International magazine, among others.

Dr. Adebogun said the array of awards and laurels was an indication of the rising profile of the college, the credibility of its academic and co – curricular programmes and its actual and potential impacts on the wider society.

He further said that he was particularly happy with the development, stressing that the infrastructural development and quality of teachers in the school greatly contributed to its being second to none.

The Director, however, assured that the college would continue to strive to sustain its success story, as well as uphold a culture of encouraging the students to aspire to greater heights and be the agents of change in the society

