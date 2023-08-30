CAF CC: Gov Obaseki Rewards Victorious Bendel Insurance As Edo Supporters give team rousing welcome

The Executive Governor of Edo state Mr Godwin Obaseki, Tuesday evening received victorious Bendel Insurance Football Club of Benin on the team’s return from Algeria after a 4-3 penalty shootout triumph over ASO Chlef in the 2023/24 CAF Confederation Cup first preliminary round.

The sports-loving Governor who was visibly thrilled by the performance of Bendel Insurance FC in the two-legged continental battle with the Algerian team, redeemed his pledge to Insurance FC. The Governor made a promise to reward Insurance handsomely at the Benin Airport before they left the state for Algiers, last week Wednesday.

Though, the amount of money Governor Obaseki released to Insurance as a token was not disclosed the team left the Edo state government house happy.

“Thank you, my boys. You have made us proud by going to Algeria to get results and qualify for the second round of the competition. All you need from us at this time is more encouragement. We have a long journey ahead of us; more work to be done. So, we need to start preparations for the second round now” He said.

“As for the supporters club, let me say thank you. You have always been there for Bendel Insurance. Your bus is ready.” The Governor enthused, assuring that his administration will not relent in promoting football and sports development generally.

Meanwhile, the Benin Airport was agog as fans and members of the Benin Arsenals supporters club came out in large numbers to receive their victorious darling team Bendel Insurance FC back home from Algeria. The supporters club rolled out their drums, supported by a Benin cultural troupe to celebrate Insurance FC’s victory over

ASO Chlef in Algeria and qualifies for the second round of the CAF Confederation Cup preliminaries.

Insurance FC will be hosting RS Berkane of Morocco at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium on Saturday, September 16 in the second round of the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary game. Victory for Insurance against Berkane will take the Benin Arsenals to the group stage(Round of 16).

RS Berkane were CAF Confederation Cup champions in 2020 and 2022 while their host Bendel Insurance was crowned in 1994, the same year they also won WAFU Cup.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng