CAC intensifies feedback mechanism for quality service delivery

In a proactive step taken, the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has announced the activation of a reinvigorated feedback module on its Customer Relationship Management (CRM) to enhance quality customer experience.

The Registrar-General and Chief Executive Officer of CAC, Hussaini Ishaq Magaji, SAN, revealed this landmark achievement as the Commission continues to celebrate the 2024 Customer Service Week with the theme “Above and Beyond’

Hussaini Magaji explained that the automated feedback module of the call centre will enable customers to relate their service experiences back to the commission through the platform.

He reiterated that the Customer Service Department will collate the feedback, analyse it, and provide speedy resolution to noticeable challenges.

The Registrar General therefore used the forum to reaffirm his commitment to excellence, continually enhance user experience, and offer seamless services in line with global best practices.